BAZ IS BACK! — Legendary Rocker SEBASTIAN BACH To Release ‘Child Within The Man’ Album In May!

“An album more than 10 years in the making…” — That’s how singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor SEBASTIAN BACH describes his new album CHILD WITHIN THE MAN set for release May 10 on Reigning Phoenix Music. The 11-track album was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. BACH wrote or co-wrote all the album’s tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi—who all co-wrote their respective tracks with BACH—and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. Pre-save the album HERE.

This week will also mark the release of SEBASTIAN’s first-ever lyric performance video for the album’s “Everybody Bleeds.” The song—with lyrics by BACH—addresses the universal truths of pain with such lines as “Everybody bleeds/Everybody burns/Everybody drowns…” Watch the lyric video HERE.

“I have been putting out records since the year 1989,” SEBASTIAN says. “Thank YOU for 35 years of Bach N’ Roll…all leading up to CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN! If you like the records I have put out in the past, I can GUARANTEE that you will enjoy the new album. THIS is the kind of Rock N’ Roll that keeps you young ! Can’t wait for you all to crank up CHILD WITHIN THE MAN—a magical elixir to the Fountain of Youth! Gone Wild! Forever! It’s all one big song! TURN IT UP!”

The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” SEBASTIAN says.

BACH adds, “RPM Records has provided me with the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll fantasy dream come true…to make my ultimate rock ‘n’ roll record! With the team of players & production on this album, I can honestly say we have made the best record that we could possibly make! The packaging is of the highest standard in every way. The vinyl, cd & cassette formats all have been made to exact specifications! The 45 RPM double gatefold sleeve vinyl editions come in three eco-formats which are the highest standard of vinyl sound. Plus multicolored variations including a Glow in the Dark special for all you rock collectors out there!”

THE CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN track listing:

Everybody Bleeds

Freedom (featuring John 5)

(Hold On) To The Dream

What Do I Got to Lose?

Hard Darkness

Future of Youth (featuring Orianthi)

Vendetta

F.U. (featuring Steve Stevens)

Crucify Me

About To Break

To Live Again

In advance of the album’s release, BACH will hit the road in 2024for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The “What Do I Got To Lose?” Tour is a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances that kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click HERE for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

All this news follows SEBASTIAN’s exciting end to 2023, which included an appearance on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” as “Tiki,” a fan and judge favorite who went on to show’s Group B Finals. As ROLLING STONE noted, “Ahead of Tiki’s reveal, panelist Nicole Scherzinger applauded his performance, saying, “You’re a brilliant vocalist, you can do anything with your voice…’”

The album’s first single “What Do I Got To Lose?” continues to build momentum at rock radio, trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase’s Active Rock Daily spin chart. It was co-written by SEBASTIAN, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash), and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer.

SEBASTIAN BACH’S 2024 tour dates are as follows:

Sun/Apr-14 Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show West Hollywood, CA Fri/Apr-26 Summer Breeze 2024 São Paulo, Brazil Sat/Apr-27 Tork n Roll Curitiba, Brazil Sun/Apr-28 Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Tue/Apr-30 Teatro del Museo Montevideo, Uruguay Wed/May-1 Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) Buenos Aires , Argentina Fri/May-3 Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) Santiago, Chile Sun/May-5 Lunario Mexico City, Mexico Fri/May-10 Jefferson, LA Southport Music Hall Sat/May-11 Destin, FL Club LA Sun/May-12 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville Tue/May-14 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Thu/May-16 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts Fri/May-17 Warren OH Packard Music Hall Sat/May-18 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino Sun/May-19 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live Tue/May-21 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place Wed/May-22 Albany, NY Empire Live Fri/May-24 Montreal, QC Theatre Beanfield Tue/May-28 Warrendale, PA Jergel’s Rhythm Grille Wed/May-29 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation Fri/May-31 Indianapolis, IN Hendricks Live!

Sat/Jun-01 Morgantown, WV Ruby Amphitheatre Sun/Jun-02 Columbus, OH King Of Clubs Tue/Jun-04 Detroit, MI St Andrews Hall Wed/Jun-05 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre Fri/Jun-07 Joliet, IL The Forge Sat/Jun-08 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre Sun/Jun-09 Moline, IL The Rust Belt Tue/Jun-11 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s Wed/Jun-12 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre Fri/Jun-14 Colorado Springs, CO Sunshine Studios Sat/Jun-15 Denver, CO Summit Sun/Jun-16 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater Tue/Jun-18 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom Wed/Jun-19 Little Rock, AR The Hall Fri/Jun-21 Dallas, TX The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall Sat/Jun-22 Houston, TX Scout Bar Sun/Jun-23 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box Tue/Jun-25 Tucson, AZ Rialto Thu/Jun-27 Ventura, CA Ventura Theater Fri/Jun-28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory Sat/Jun-29 San Diego, CA House of Blues

About Sebastian Bach:

With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, SEBASTIAN BACH has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”