‘AND THAT’S WHY WE DRINK’ Podcast Announces Dates For “The Pour Decisions Tour”

The popular podcast “And That’s Why We Drink” announced its 2024 live tour across the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-date “The Pour Decisions Tour” kicks off on Thursday, September 12 in Newark, NJ at Victoria Theater with stops in Portland, ME, Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, December 4 in San Diego, CA at the Observatory North Park.

The show will feature a night of chilling thrills and intoxicating laughter with true-crime and paranormal besties Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer as they explore a whole new haunted location with a brand new cast of otherworldly characters.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Patreon Presale beginning Wednesday, May 22 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 24 at 10am Local at LiveNation.com.

AND THAT’S WHY WE DRINK: THE POUR DECISIONS TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu Sep 12 – Newark, NJ – Victoria Theater *

Fri Sep 13 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

Thu Sep 26 – Portland, ME – Aura

Fri Sep 27 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall *

Thu Oct 10 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Fri Oct 11 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

Wed Oct 23 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

Thu Oct 24 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Thu Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri Nov 08 – Austin, TX – State Theater *

Wed Nov 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thu Nov 21 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Tue Dec 03 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Wed Dec 04 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

* Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT AND THAT’S WHY WE DRINK PODCAST:

About And That’s Why We Drink: Hosted by New York Times best selling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, “And That’s Why We Drink” is an award-winning comedy podcast, where the paranormal and true-crime meet. Launched in February 2017, each new episode is a deep dive into whatever paranormal and true crime stories the hosts are obsessing over that week. The podcast has over 200 million lifetime downloads, and is consistently ranked at the top of the comedy podcast charts. The podcast is the winner of the 2019, 2021 and 2022 People’s Voice “Webby” award for Best Comedy Podcast, the 2022 and 2023 People’s Choice Podcast Award in the Comedy Category, the 2023 winner in the Best True Crime Podcast for the People’s Choice Awards, the 2023 Signal Awards Gold winner in Best Commute Podcast and True Crime Categories, the 2023 Silver Davey Award winners in the Best Co-Hosts and Best Crime & Mystery Categories, the 2023 W3 Awards Gold winner in the General Series Crime and Mystery Category and the Silver winner in the Best Co-Hosts Category. Em and Christine have been touring the show since 2018 — with their last live tour, “On the Rocks,” selling out across North America. In May 2022, Em and Christine released their first book together called “A Haunted Road Atlas” — which debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list. Their second book “ A Haunted Road Atlas: Next Stop” will be released in September of 2024.

