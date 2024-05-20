JASON BIGGS and JENNY MOLLEN To Host “Dinner and a Movie” Series Revival On TBS!

TBS has officially announced that actor Jason Biggs (“American Pie,” “Orange Is the New Black”) and his wife, “The New York Times” bestselling author Jenny Mollen, will host the network’s revival of the popular series “Dinner and a Movie.”

Featuring new episodes every Saturday, the longtime off-screen couple will co-host “Dinner and a Movie” beginning June 1 at 8pm ET/PT with the DC blockbuster “Aquaman” starring Jason Momoa.

Married for over 15 years, Biggs and Mollen will bring their shared love of film and food to TBS fans every Saturday night with a can’t-miss party that includes fun games, delicious food and some of the biggest film blockbusters. Featuring a schedule of surprise guests, including a collection of Food Network stars who will bring their cooking expertise and some delicious bites to share, “Dinner and a Movie” is a perfect blend of behind-the-scenes scoop and a potluck with friends.

“The hilarious Jason and Jenny are the go-to couple to invite to any party, and TBS fans will get the chance to hang out with them every Saturday night” said Jason Sarlanis, president, Turner Networks. “Plus ‘Dinner and a Movie’ allows us to tap into talent from across our networks to create the ultimate watch party. If you thought you loved these films before – just wait until you get to relive them with Jenny and Jason, alongside delicious eats and fun surprise guests inspired by that week’s movie.”

Forthcoming installments of “Dinner and a Movie” will spotlight the hit comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis “We’re the Millers,” the Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman,” and the epic Marvel superhero saga “Avengers: Endgame,” with more blockbusters planned throughout the summer.

Jason Biggs is best known for his role as ‘Jim Levenstein’ in the “American Pie” film franchise. An actor, producer and host, Biggs starred in the independent film “The Subject.” Other film credits include “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” “Anything Else,” “Jersey Girl,” and “My Best Friend’s Girl,” amongst many others. Biggs’ many television credits include “Orange is the New Black,” “Outmatched,” “The Good Wife,” “Deadbeat” and the voice of Leonardo in Nickelodeon’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series. He served as host and executive producer of E!’s “Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door” and the Fox game show “Cherries Wild.”

Jenny Mollen is a writer, actor, Instagram personality and “The New York Times” bestselling author of the essay collections “I Like You Just the Way I Am” and “Live Fast Die Hot.” Heralded by “The Huffington Post” as “one of the funniest women” on both Twitter and Instagram and named one of “Five to Follow” by “T Magazine,” Jenny writes a weekly interactive substack where subscribers experience true friendship with Jenny and follow her on her unhinged capers and deep dives. She has contributed to “Parents,” “Cosmopolitan,” “Glamour,” “New York,” Elle.com, Grub Hub, and “Wake Up Call with Katie Couric.” She also cooks stuff.

“Dinner and a Movie” is produced for TBS by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano and Dave Hamilton are Executive Producers.