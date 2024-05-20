JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Adds Nine Show To ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ Due To Fan Demand!

Renowned musician, actor, and entertainer Justin Timberlake has announced the nine final added performances of 2024 on his momentous The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Now spanning over 55 cities, Timberlake’s tour has sold over one million tickets thus far across the 85+ performances. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

The news follows a phenomenal response to the initial tour announcement, with multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand that garnered the addition of numerous second and third shows across the globe. On Justin’s first tour in 5 years, the unstoppable showman delivers a flawless performance, captivating fans across the 2 hours of back-to-back timeless hits and new favorites off his new sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was.

The medley style performance of 29 songs across two stages includes a stacked set of fan-favorites like “My Love”, “Cry Me a River”, “Suit & Tie”, “Rock Your Body”, “SexyBack” and more including “Technicolor”, “Infinity Sex”, “Imagination”, “Drown”, “My Favorite Drug”, “F****n’ Up the Disco”, “Play”, and “Flame” off of his new sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was.The night concludes with a jaw-dropping performance of “Mirrors” where Timberlake floats over the audience on the LED screen of tiny mirrors. The screen tilts in multiple angles allowing Timberlake to lean towards the crowd during the last chorus singalong.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with Verizon and Citi (details below) on Tuesday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 22. The general onsale begins this Thursday, May 23 at 10 am local time on justintimberlake.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Tuesday, May 21 at 10am local time until Wednesday, May 22 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Tuesday, May 21 at 10am local time until Wednesday, May 22 at 5pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

VIP: The tour also offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level at all shows. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section located next to the b-stage with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

*New shows listed in bold

NORTH AMERICA – SUMMER 2024

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

EUROPE/UK – SUMMER 2024

Fri Jul 26 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków

Sat Jul 27 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków

Tue Jul 30 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena – SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 31 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Sat Aug 03 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen – SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 04 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

Wed Aug 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 11 – London, UK – The O2 – SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 12 – London, UK – The O2 – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 19 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 22 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sun Aug 25 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 26 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Aug 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – SOLD OUT

Mon Sep 02 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena

Wed Sep 04 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena – SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 06 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena

NORTH AMERICA – FALL 2024

Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Oct 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 31 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Nov 12 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Mon Nov 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Dec 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Dec 08 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue Dec 10 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Dec 19 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Dec 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – NEW SHOW

ABOUT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC. Justin has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z. He’s garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on “Saturday Night Live.” On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks’ animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.