JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Adds Nine Show To ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ Due To Fan Demand!

Renowned musician, actor, and entertainer Justin Timberlake has announced the nine final added performances of 2024 on his momentous The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Now spanning over 55 cities, Timberlake’s tour has sold over one million tickets thus far across the 85+ performances. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.
The news follows a phenomenal response to the initial tour announcement, with multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand that garnered the addition of numerous second and third shows across the globe. On Justin’s first tour in 5 years, the unstoppable showman delivers a flawless performance, captivating fans across the 2 hours of back-to-back timeless hits and new favorites off his new sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was.
The medley style performance of 29 songs across two stages includes a stacked set of fan-favorites like “My Love”, “Cry Me a River”, “Suit & Tie”, “Rock Your Body”, “SexyBack” and more including “Technicolor”, “Infinity Sex”, “Imagination”, “Drown”, “My Favorite Drug”, “F****n’ Up the Disco”, “Play”, and “Flame” off of his new sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was.The night concludes with a jaw-dropping performance of “Mirrors” where Timberlake floats over the audience on the LED screen of tiny mirrors. The screen tilts in multiple angles allowing Timberlake to lean towards the crowd during the last chorus singalong.
TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with Verizon and Citi (details below) on Tuesday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 22. The general onsale begins this Thursday, May 23 at 10 am local time on justintimberlake.com.
- CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Tuesday, May 21 at 10am local time until Wednesday, May 22 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
- VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Tuesday, May 21 at 10am local time until Wednesday, May 22 at 5pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.
VIP: The tour also offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level at all shows. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section located next to the b-stage with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com
THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:
*New shows listed in bold
NORTH AMERICA – SUMMER 2024
Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT
Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT
Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT
Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT
Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT
Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT
Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT
Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT
EUROPE/UK – SUMMER 2024
Fri Jul 26 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków
Sat Jul 27 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków
Tue Jul 30 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena – SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 31 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Sat Aug 03 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen – SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 04 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
Wed Aug 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 11 – London, UK – The O2 – SOLD OUT
Mon Aug 12 – London, UK – The O2 – SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT
Mon Aug 19 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT
Wed Aug 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle – SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 22 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Sun Aug 25 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – SOLD OUT
Mon Aug 26 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Aug 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – SOLD OUT
Mon Sep 02 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena
Wed Sep 04 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena – SOLD OUT
Fri Sep 06 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena
Sat Sep 07 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena
NORTH AMERICA – FALL 2024
Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Oct 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
Thu Oct 31 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tue Nov 12 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – NEW SHOW
Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Mon Nov 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – NEW SHOW
Mon Dec 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – NEW SHOW
Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Dec 08 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue Dec 10 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Dec 19 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – NEW SHOW
Fri Dec 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – NEW SHOW
ABOUT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC. Justin has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z. He’s garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on “Saturday Night Live.” On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks’ animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.
