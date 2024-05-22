WELCOME TO “LOSERVILLE” — Limp Bizkit Unleash Wild Promo For 2024 Summer Tour Starring Corey Feldman, Riff Raff and More!

One of the biggest summer tours of 2024 is about to kick off! Tune into this chaotic video with Limp Bizkit, Bones, Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, and Riff Raff in support of their 2024 “Loserville” tour. It is filled with satirical and deadpan humor that gives way to the ultimate cringe comedy promo!

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect: Before the interviews, fans get a rundown of each artist’s unique shoot requests. Riff Raff has to make sure his organic acai bowl and scooter from Amazon are ready to go, Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit needs his organic case of bananas from Florida shipped to set, and Corey Feldman needs to keep his emotionless bodyguard with him at all times.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attempts to wrangle the group for the sit-down interview while N8NOFACE can’t stop making beats on his Roland SP-404 after “coming out of the closet” aka his studio. Bones is ready to be done with the interview before it starts.

Finally, the group of 7 sits down to answer a series of random questions during which Limp Bizkit shows off their ability to speak telepathically to one another, the group debates whether we’ve landed on the moon, and Corey Feldman declares green M&Ms are a must in his dressing room as his on-the-road aphrodisiac. Eddy Baker shares that his dressing room staple, Pigs in a Blanket with Dijon mustard on the side, must be specifically wrapped in a flakey croissant crust.

The interview begins to fly off the handle when it’s revealed that Corey Feldman stole Riff Raff’s scooter, Bones discloses Corey Feldman stole his ideas when he breaks his NDA, and Fred Durst shares the alternate tour name during a cutaway. Once the group shares that the modified name of the tour was a lie, Corey Feldman nearly quits before realizing the lineup is recreating The Goonies. N8NOFACE clears up the rumors that he’s been kicked out of his concert and made a sandwich while performing.

More absurdity continues to commence as the questions get weirder and more niche, including asking Wes Borland if he’s ticklish, Eddy Baker if he’s hiding anything, and Bones if he ever gets any less intimidating and scary. As Fred Durst puts it, “If anyone comes to this tour, they are in the wrong place at the right time, and absolutely a gathering of losers is what this is going to be.”

Fred Durst ends the joint interview by communicating telepathically with the group before Wes Borland passes out and falls out of his chair. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at loservilletour.com

2024 LOSERVILLE TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater