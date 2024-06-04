DE LA SOUL To Showcase Highly Anticipated ‘Chapter 3’ Documentary For A Limited Time!

De La Soul, the legendary hip-hop group, is set to showcase their highly anticipated documentary, Chapter 3, beginning June 7 through June 14 on YouTube, as well as the band’s Facebook, Twitter and official website.

‘Chapter 3’ chronicles the iconic studio sessions leading up to the 2023 re-release and remaster of De La Soul’s catalog, one of the most storied music collections in hip-hop. These sessions marked the first time in almost three decades that Posdnuos, Dave, Maseo, and producer Prince Paul ventured into the same studio together in service of a De La Soul project.

‘Chapter 3’ captures the journey of these four grown men with a legacy to protect, as well as the memories and moments that helped them build it. The documentary provides an intimate look at the creative process, camaraderie, and passion that has defined De La Soul’s enduring legacy.

Check out the trailer for De La Soul’s ‘Chapter 3’ below.

Fans can view the live stream presentation series, broadcasting daily in different time zones. The schedule is as follows:

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – 3 PM

June 8 – Sydney, Australia – 3 PM

June 9 – Chicago, IL, USA – 3 PM

June 10 – London, UK – 3 PM

June 11 – Paris, France – 3 PM

June 12 – Seoul, South Korea – 3 PM

June 13 – São Paulo, Brazil – 3 PM

June 14 – New York, NY, USA – 3 PM

On June 14, the documentary live stream will redirect to the official music video premiere of “The Magic Number” at 3:30 PM EST.

“The Magic Number” music video is a riff on two dueling concepts that have long been part of the De La Soul brand: The Soul and artificial intelligence (AI). With their Artofficial Intelligence (AOI) albums, De La Soul proved to be ahead of their time, discussing the concept of AI and its impact on art. This video was created using generative art based AI to make uniquely timely. However, without the heart infused by the De La Soul members themselves, it’s missing the vital “Soul” element, revealing an important commentary on AI’s place in art.

This project began while Dave was still alive and transformed into something deeply poignant following his passing in February 2023. Pos and Maseo’s efforts to support the De La brand during this pivotal moment are a testament to their dedication and resilience. “The Magic Number” stands as a companion piece to the documentary, showcasing De La’s last time as a trio, which is sadly the last time all three members were together.

De La Soul’s documentary and music video are part of YouTube’s FIFTY DEEP Music Class of 2024, a multigenerational grants program that champions and provides support for Black artists, songwriters, and producers in the hip-hop space. The group’s ability to blend creativity with modern technology has been a hallmark of their career and earned them this esteemed recognition by YouTube.

Recently, De La Soul has been recognized with several prestigious accolades, including winning a Music Business Association’s Bizzy Award, being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and earning a spot on Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums of All Time. They also won a Webby Award for Best Launch for The D.A.I.S.Y. Experience.

About De La Soul

De La Soul is a New York-based trio composed of Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo, who created the hip-hop masterpiece 3 Feet High and Rising, initially released on March 3, 1989. Renowned for their eclectic and innovative sampling, quirky lyrics, and contributions to jazz rap and alternative hip-hop subgenres, the group garnered acclaim, including a Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Collaboration for their song “Feel Good Inc.” with The Gorillaz in 2005. In 2015, De La Soul raised over $600,000 on Kickstarter to independently release their album “And the Anonymous Nobody…,” which topped the Rap Albums chart and earned a nomination for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards.