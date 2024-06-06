‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Revival Renewed for Season 3 On Comedy Central

Comedy Central has revealed that the second season of “MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD” will premiere on the network on Wednesday, July 10th at 10:00 PM ET/PT as the original dynamic duo continue to rule 2024 dominate pop culture.

The critically acclaimed film “BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE,” which originally premiered on Paramount+, will also make its Comedy Central debut on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00 PM ET/PT. In addition, following the success of the Paramount+ original film and two seasons of “MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD”, MTV Entertainment Studios has renewed the critically acclaimed adult animation series for a third season, with production already underway ahead of a 2025 release on Comedy Central. With the new season already available on Paramount+, fans will now be able to watch Season two on broadcast and streaming.

Check out the teaser below!

Having originally premiered in 1993, Emmy® Award-winning creator Mike Judge has cemented Beavis and Butt-Head as cornerstones in adult animation. Known for its sharp wit and unfiltered take on adolescence, the show remains a significant part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge’s 1992 short film “Frog Baseball,” which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.” After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, “Beavis and Butt-Head” ran for seven seasons, from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, “Beavis and Butt-Head” received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show’s popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” in 1996.

“MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD” is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

