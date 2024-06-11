MYLES KENNEDY To Release ‘The Art Of Letting Go’ Solo Album On October 11th

Keeping the tradition of releasing new music every three years alive, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy – known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators – is back with his third solo album, The Art Of Letting Go. The album marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass.

The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11, 2024, and is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: lnk.to/MK-TheArtOfLettingGo.

From the opening guitar riff of the title track “The Art Of Letting Go” to the haunting melody of album closer “How The Story Ends,” Myles Kennedy is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like “Mr. Downside,” “Miss You When You’re Gone,” and “Saving Face” showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles’ projects. The debut single – currently impacting radio around the globe from The Art Of Letting Go – is the upbeat rocker “Say What You Will.”

The music video was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and lunch person portrayed by Kennedy, Uddin, and Tournier in the school talent show. The music video is now available worldwide and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/7_LXR96kh9s.

‘The Art Of Letting Go’ Track Listing:

1) The Art Of Letting Go

2) Say What You Will

3) Mr. Downside

4) Miss You When You’re Gone

5) Behind The Veil

6) Saving Face

7) Eternal Lullaby

8) Nothing More To Gain

9) Dead To Rights

10) How The Story Ends

To celebrate the release of The Art Of Letting Go, Myles Kennedy and his trio will be hitting the road in support of the new album. A 6-date UK run with support from Devin Townsend recently went on sale for November and December. 20 more newly announced dates are being added to The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024 all across Europe starting in October. The additional European dates will feature support from Black River Delta and Cardinal Black. The band will also be bringing the tour to North America with dates set for January and February 2025. The 2025 dates will feature special guest Tim Montana. More information on all shows including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found at https://myleskennedy.com.

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan ^

Monday, October 28, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset ^

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – Gothenburg, SE – Valand ^

Friday, November 1, 2024 – Stockholm. SE – Debaser ^

Saturday, November 2, 2024 – Oslo, NO – John Dee ^

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater ^

Thursday, November 7, 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Club Progresja ^

Friday, November 8, 2024 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis ^

Sunday, November 10, 2024 – Budapest, HU – Akvarium Klub ^

Monday, November 11, 2024 – Vienna, AT – Arena ^

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz ^

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^

Saturday, November 16, 2024 – Munich, DE – Technikum ^

Sunday, November 17, 2024 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal ^

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom +

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Tilburg, NL – 013 +

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Cologne, DE – Kantine +

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage +

Monday, November 25, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 #

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Academy #

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City #

Saturday, November 30, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham #

Monday, December 2, 2024 – Cardiff, UK – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union #

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town #

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Dublin, IE – The Academy +

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Belfast, IE – Limelight +

^ with special guest Black River Delta

+ with special guest Cardinal Black

# Previously announced date with Devin Townsend Acoustic Performance

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go North American Tour 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 – Joliet, IL – The Forge *

Saturday, January 18, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater *

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop *

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall *

Friday, January 24, 2025 – Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

Saturday, January 25, 2025 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre *

Monday, January 27, 2025 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall *

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony *

Thursday, January 30, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage *

Friday, January 31, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre *

Sunday, February 02, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

Monday, February 03, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 – Destin, FL – Club LA *

Friday, February 07, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center *

Saturday, February 08, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall *

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 – Denver, CO – Summit *

Friday, February 14, 2025 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater *

Sunday, February 16, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre *

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

Thursday, February 20, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune *

Friday, February 21, 2025 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory *

* with Special Guest Tim Montana