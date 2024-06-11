Comedian SARAH SILVERMAN Announces U.S. Dates For ‘Sarah Silverman: Postmortem’ Tour

Legendary comedian Sarah Silverman has announced that she will be hitting the road for her ‘Sarah Silverman: Postmortem’ tour. One of the hottest tickets around, it will bring her signature witty humor and thought provoking insight to over 30 cities across the nation. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also feature a special live taping during her two NYC shows at the famous Beacon Theatre this January. The two-time Emmy winner has been a staple in the comedy world for over 2 decades, with a reputation for tackling subject matter with her unique and provocative perspective.

“Looking forward to hitting the road and connecting with human beings in a live setting,” Silverman said.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. Her most recent special Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love was nominated for a Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award and is streaming on Max, She also continues to host her critically acclaimed, weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, which relaunched on October 19 through Lemonada on all platforms and TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman late night segment. Sarah also appeared in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated Maestro, a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein, where she portrayed Bernstein’s sister Shirley. Silverman’s other credits include Battle of the Sexes, Wreck It Ralph, The School of Rock and her Emmy nominated performances in The Sarah Silverman Program and I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman.

SARAH SILVERMAN: POSTMORTEM TOUR DATES:

* Not a Live Nation Date

+ Special Live Taping

Thu Sep 19 – St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre*

Fri Sep 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

Sat Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square — State Theatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Fri Oct 25 – Brooks, CA – Cache Creek Casino Resort*

Sat Oct 26 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino*

Fri Nov 1 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Sat Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre*

Sun Nov 3 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Thu Nov 7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Fri Nov 8 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Sat Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Nov 15 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre*

Thu Nov 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Thu Dec 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*

Fri Dec 6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater*

Fri Dec 27 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

Sat Dec 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Jan 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

Sat Jan 4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Jan 5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

Thu Jan 9 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock – 2 SHOWS*

Fri Jan 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando*

Sat Jan 11 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sun Jan 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre*

Fri Jan 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre+

Sat Jan 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre+

Wed Jan 22 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The Arts

Thu Jan 23 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Fri Jan 24 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre*

Sat Jan 25 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur