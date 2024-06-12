‘When We Kill The Creators’ Film Starring SHELBY LYNNE Wins Best Cinematography Award From ASBH

The Association of Cinematographers in Bosnia and Herzegovina (ASBH) has awarded ‘When We Kill The Creators’ the Best Cinematography Award. This is Pedja Radencovic’s second win for director of photography for the film. The movie was shot on 16mm film at some of the most iconic venues in Hollywood. ‘

When We Kill the Creators’ is a musical drama about a singer who pays a price for following her improbable dream of stardom. The film stars Grammy Award-winning Shelby Lynne as the singer Tommy Gold, Ally Walker (Sons of Anarchy) as her record label executive, Elisabeth Röhm (American Hustle, Joy) as her manager, BAFTA actor Jim Tavare (Harry Potter), and Tony Joe White (Musician) as the singer angel.

The film is written and directed by Cynthia Mort (Nina, The Brave One) and produced by Jan O’Connell (I Spit On Your Grave, Deja Vu).

‘When We Kill the Creators’ is artistically driven with strong ensemble cast performances. Lynne, as the singer Tommy Gold, brings a sense of vulnerability and strength to her first lead role. Walker’s fierce betrayal as a ruthless music executive, along with Rohm as Tommy’s manager, shows the underbelly of the music industry. The late Tony Joe White plays the angel, reminding Tommy that life is worth living. The film is a powerful reminder that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be and shows how the pursuit of stardom can lead to isolation, addiction, and self-destruction. The film is also a celebration of the power of music and the human spirit. The music and lyrics play an intrinsic role in the film as a narrator.