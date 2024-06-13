REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Revealed For June 14th Episode!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of the syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” on New Yorks Power 105.1 FM and author of “Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks.” This week’s panel discussion includes Ana Navarro, CNN contributor and co-host of “The View” on ABC; and Joel Stein, writer for the weekly column “The End of My Career with Joel Stein” on Substack and the author of “In Defense of Elitism: Why I’m Better Than You and You are Better Than Someone Who Didn’t Buy This Book.”

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.