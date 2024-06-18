“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” North American Tour Set To Launch In Fall 2024

For the first time ever, Jim Henson’s original masterpiece and musical fantasy film Labyrinth, starring the iconic David Bowie, will transport fans to Goblin City in an exciting fusion of film and live music on stage with “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.” The 30-city North American tour launches September 24 – Jim Henson’s birthday – with stops in Atlanta, Orlando, and New Orleans. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages and more information, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown for nearly 40 years since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as the movie is presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live band will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” producer Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more. “I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

“It’s always incredible when the amazing fans of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth come together to watch (and rewatch!) this beloved fantasy adventure,” says Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company. “With ‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert,’ we are welcoming loyal and new fans to the world of the Goblin King, and celebrating the incredible music of David Bowie and Trevor Jones in a whole new way. It is certain to be a ‘Magic Dance!’”

Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the film features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie’s original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones’ orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” tour schedule includes (subject to change):

DATE CITY VENUE September 24 Morgantown, WV Metropolitan Theatre September 25 Reading, PA Santander PAC September 26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre September 27 York, PA Pullo Center September 28 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts September 29 Mississauga, ON, Canada Living Arts Centre October 1 Rutland, VT Paramount Theatre October 2 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre October 3 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts October 5 Munhall, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead October 7 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre October 8 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace October 9 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live October 10 Lexington, KY Lexington Opera House October 11 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre October 12 Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre October 13 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater October 14 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre October 16 Saint Paul, MN Fitzgerald Theater October 17 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre October 18 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater October 19 Omaha, NE Holland Center October 21 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater October 22 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater October 23 Atlanta, GA The Eastern October 24 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre October 25 Orlando, FL Plaza Live October 26 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall October 27 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker

For more information, including tickets and tour dates, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.