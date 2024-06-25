FRESH KILLS: Jennifer Esposito Makes Her Long-Awaited Directorial Debut With Gripping Crime Drama!

The directorial debut of Jennifer Esposito is generating quite a buzz! “Fresh Kills,” a gripping crime drama set in late 1980s Staten Island, focuses on the women behind the scenes of an emerging mafia kingpin, played by Domenick Lombardozzi. Francine (Jennifer Esposito), serves as the devoted but flawed matriarch of the Larusso family. Her daughter, Connie (Odessa A’zion)—the son Joe never had—and Rose (Emily Bader), the shy one, reluctantly discover their father’s criminal ties.

Jennifer Esposito, a seasoned veteran of the acting game, spent fifteen years bringing “Fresh Kills” to the screen, overcoming challenges in pitching a female-led mafia story in Hollywood. The film took an unconventional approach with a limited theatrical release. Esposito humorously highlighted the struggle of distribution on her Instagram. Nowadays, streaming platforms often take precedence, leaving indie filmmakers with just a few weeks in theaters to promote their work before it goes online.

Jennifer Esposito’s dedication to telling this unique story shines through, much like her persistence in getting it seen. “Fresh Kills” challenges societal norms, urging us to consider whether we have the courage to shatter unspoken rules. Esposito promotes the film on social media, TV shows, and even with a billboard in Times Square!

‘FRESH KILLS’ is in theaters now for a limited time. Learn more about the film at Freshkillsmovie.com.

This is your sign to keep going on whatever it is you think (or others think) you’ll never get done.

Fresh Kills in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/wTlptvaGgY — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) June 24, 2024