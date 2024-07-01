MTV To Launch ‘The West Coast Hustle’ Starring CHANEL WEST COAST On July 18th!

MTV has announced that the series premiere of The West Coast Hustle, a new docuseries starring and executive produced by recording artist and TV personality Chanel West Coast, is set to debut with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 18th at 9PM ET/PT on MTV.

The West Coast Hustle chronicles Chanel’s life, capturing all its exciting and memorable moments. Fans get an intimate look at her journey as she navigates the challenges of her new favorite full-time gig – motherhood – while simultaneously pursuing her music career. Juggling a personal life with her boyfriend Dom, a high-pressure career and maintaining friendships — Chanel is determined to hustle and have it all!

The West Coast Hustle is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios. Chanel West Coast serves as executive producer. Matthew Parillo serves as EIC for MTV Entertainment Studios. Melissa Tallerine serve as executive producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

About Chanel West Coast

Chanel West Coast is a multi-talented television personality, recording artist, model, and businesswoman who continues to rise to fame and make a name for herself in the music industry. She effortlessly combines rap, hip-hop, R&B, and pop, creating her own sound. Chanel co-starred on MTV’s Ridiculousness for over 30 seasons while remaining focused on her music and building her business empire. Chanel has collaborated with stars like Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Robin Thicke, and YG. Her 2020 debut album, “America’s Sweetheart,” showcases her versatility and features artists such as Too $hort, Dreezy, Anaya Lovenote, Salma Slims, and Porcelain Black, with production credits from K.E. On The Track, Rich Skillz, and ISM. The album includes fan favorites like “Eazy” and “40-Yard Dash” and highlights her vocal range on tracks like “No Plans,” “I Want You,” and “Vinyl.” With more highly anticipated music on the way, Chanel is carving her niche in the music industry as an independent artist to watch. In 2021, she launched LOL Cartel, a street/athleisure wear merchandise line inspired by the vibrant West Coast lifestyle and has introduced COASTY Swim, an eco-friendly, body-positive swimwear brand.

As she continues to evolve and expand her career, including a second studio album, Chanel remains a dynamic and influential figure in entertainment and business.