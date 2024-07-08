JULIAN CASABLANCAS+THE VOIDZ To Release ‘Like All Before You’ Album In September

Julian Casblancas+The Voidz announce the release of their third album Like All Before You out digitally on September 20th and physically on vinyl October 18th. This album was meticulously crafted at the band’s home studio in Venice, CA and the renowned Vox Studios in Los Angeles. The band collaborated with producers Ivan Wayman (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, The War on Drugs), Justin Raisen (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kim Gordon, Yves Tumor), and SAD PONY (Lil Yachty, Drake) on several tracks.

The band has also announced shows in Los Angeles and New York City. Tickets for these shows will go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 10AM local time for each HERE.

‘Like All Before You’ Tracklist

1. Overture

2. Square Wave

3. Prophecy of The Dragon

4. 7 Horses

5. Spectral Analysis

6. Flexorcist

7. Perseverance–1C2S

8. All The Same

9. When Will The Time of These Bastards End

10. Walk Off (Outro)

Live Dates:

October 16th @ The Orpheum, LA

October 18th @ The Apollo, Harlem

About Julian Casblancas+The Voidz

As the frontman and sole songwriter of The Strokes, Julian Casablancas helped ignite a depth charge that helped reinvigorate modern music. In 2013, Casablancas morphed into the next stage in his artistic development: The Voidz. Over the course of two albums—the daring 2014 debut album Tyranny and its 2018 follow-up Virtue — The Voidz’ wild genre-splicing was embraced by fans of all genres and critics alike, developing an underground cult following. From experimental and heavy metal to new wave and underground world music, all the way to old school hip-hop beats, indie rock, secret jazz, and classical leanings, The Voidz simply refer to their style (semi-jokingly) as “prison jazz.” They’ve also furthered their mutant-pop tendencies via collaborations with like-minded artists as diverse as Daft Punk (“Instant Crush”, “Infinity Repeating”), Mac DeMarco (“Did My Best”), and an original song for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto.

