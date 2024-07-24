SNOOP DOGG and DEATH ROW RECORDS CANNABIS Unveil Limited Edition 2PAC Collection

When Snoop Dogg took over Death Row Records (DRR) in 2022 and launched Death Row Records Cannabis in January 2023, he vowed to restore the label to its former glory, championing artists, hip-hop, and cannabis culture. Today, that promise is being fulfilled with introducing a limited edition collection honoring one of DRR’s most legendary artists, 2Pac.

2Pac joined DRR in 1995 and swiftly became one of the most influential rappers of all time. Beyond his music, 2Pac was a powerful voice for political and social change, using his platform to advocate for Black America.

Significantly, Snoop Dogg chose 2Pac for DRR Cannabis’ inaugural artist collaboration. Their connection is rooted in a shared history that goes beyond the label, with 2Pac famously handing Snoop his first blunt, a story Snoop recalled as he inducted 2Pac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

“That first blunt sparked a friendship that ran deep,” Snoop reminisces. “We’ll always have his music, but this is another way I can bring what was meaningful to 2Pac to his fans.”

Customers can choose from one of five strains: a crowd favorite, an Alien OG, and Take 1, Take 2, Take 3, Take 4 – phenotypes from the same parent genetics. Fans can vote for their favorite “Take” through a QR code, where the winning “Take” will make the cut for the exclusive and permanent 2Pac collection, due out this fall. In addition to the jarred flower, customers will receive one of four never-before released collectible photos of 2Pac in front of a DRR graffiti-covered wall, as well as a DRR matchbook, recreated precisely from the shoot.

This exclusive release will initially be available in select California dispensaries by Friday, July 19th, with a planned release in Michiganthrough their partner, Pleasantrees , later this year. Fans eager to collect all the photos can go to deathrowcannabis.co to find the closest retail store offering the special commemorative product.

For more information about this collection, please visit deathrowcannabis.co.

About Death Row Records

Founded in 1991, Death Row Records became a significant force in the hip-hop industry, known for its roster of influential artists and its contributions to the genre. Under Snoop Dogg’s leadership, the label continues to innovate and celebrate the rich culture of hip-hop and cannabis.

About Death Row Cannabis

Launched in 2023, Death Row Cannabis brings the legacy of Death Row Records into the cannabis industry, offering premium products that honor the label’s iconic history and its artists.