There is no voice as distinctive in alt-dance-rock than Kate Pierson’s. Just ask Iggy Pop, Jack White, and R.E.M., all of whom enlisted her vocal contributions for such memorable tracks as “Candy,” “Venus,” and “Shiny Happy People,” respectively. Best-known as a founding member of the singular, trailblazing B-52s, Pierson is beloved for her soaring vocals and ear-catching keyboards, at the forefront of the group for nearly 50 years. And now, nine years after her solo debut, 2015’s Guitars and Microphones, Pierson has crafted a diverse collection of her most personal songs yet on the infectious, emotive Radios and Rainbows out September 20th via SVR.

“It’s an eclectic group of songs,” says Pierson, “anthems, dance things, a disco song… Overall, the album has an upbeat vibe because I wanted to put out something positive in these dark times. I wanted to make it fun!” — Kate Pierson

Today, we release the single “Evil Love,” and to accompany the song comes the evocative video – think Lana Turner gone punk – captures the essence of the album’s single, “Evil Love,” with a Song of the Summer vibe that makes it “a feel-good song about revenge,” says Pierson. “A film-noir style short story. It’s atmospheric – and it’s danceable!” Her partner-in-crime on the earworm of a track is singer-songwriter Bleu, who’s produced artists ranging from Big Freedia to Selena Gomez.

Songwriting is nothing new to Pierson. As far back as her teens, she “had a folk group in high school called the Sun Donuts,” she recalls. “We wrote our own folk protest songs. I was very influenced by the folk movement in the ‘60s – that’s how I became politicized – hearing songs by Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, and Phil Ochs.” Fast forward to the madcap B-52s, formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1976, which turned New Wave music on its head, eventually scoring multi platinum success and gaining millions of fans.

Yet between B52s recording sessions, movie appearances, and lengthy tours, Pierson longed to cut her own songs she’d been writing. “When the Bs were touring all the time and doing so much work, it felt like such a family dynamic,” Pierson explains. “To me, it would’ve been a betrayal if I’d done something on my own outside the B-52s. It was a prison created by my own mind.” Finally, during the band’s brief hiatus in the late ‘90s, she wrote and recorded enough songs for a solo album. “But our manager put the kibosh on it,” she says, “because he worried that our label Warner Bros. would object.”

To fulfill her musical vision across a dozen tracks on Radios and Rainbows, Pierson collaborated with a variety of songwriters and producers to bring her lyrics and sonic ideas to life. She and Sia, along with producer/bassist Samuel Dixon, cooked up the spooky, rockin’ “Every Day Is Halloween,” originally released as a single with a haunting video on Friday the 13th of October 2023. The catchy, singalong melody features a beautiful blend of the women’s voices, angular guitar, and a propulsive beat.

A portrait of the many sides of Kate Pierson, Radios and Rainbows has compelled the singer-songwriter “to do more live shows,” she says. With stripped-down accompaniment, Pierson plans to perform at intimate venues and “let the emotions and the feelings of the songs come through, showcasing my vocals.”

“My creativity has been unlocked!” Pierson adds. “I still have a lot more songs in me, and I’m already looking forward to recording my next album!”

‘Radios and Rainbows’ Track Listing

Side One:

Evil Love

Take Me Back to the Party

Every Day is Halloween

The Beauty of it All

Pillow Queen

Wings

Side Two:

Radios and Rainbows

Higher Place

Dream On

Always Till Now

11 Living in a Monet

Give Your Heart to Science





