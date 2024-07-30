Alfred Hitchcock’s REAR WINDOW To Return To Theaters In Celebration of Its 70th Anniversary

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark 1954 thriller “Rear Window”—in theaters nationwide for its 70th Anniversary on August 25 & 28.

The film tells the gripping story of a recuperating photographer (James Stewart) who suspects his neighbor may be a murderer. As the mystery develops, he enlists his girlfriend (Grace Kelly) to help him investigate and piece together the clues as they race to bring the full picture into focus.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

“Rear Window” was nominated for four Academy Awards®, including Best Director and Best Screenplay, and boasts a talented ensemble that also includes Raymond Burr, Thelma Ritter, and Wendell Corey.

Each screening features an exclusive introduction by film legend Leonard Maltin, giving viewers an in-depth look at the iconic film that was famously heralded as “The Essential Hitchcock.”