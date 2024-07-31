Rock Legend DIMEBAG DARRELL Honored With Launch BLACKTOOTH BEVERAGES Brand!

IN DIME WE TRUST has announced the launch of BLACKTOOTH BEVERAGES—a female-owned-and-led liquor brand founded by Rita Haney, trustee andwidow of the late legendary Pantera and Damageplan guitarist Dimebag Darrell. BLACKTOOTH BEVERAGES’ mission is to honor his legacy with premium handcrafted beverages which embody his rebellion, creativity, and unifying nature with the release of BLACKTOOTH American Rye Whiskey, BLACKTOOTH Blended, and BLACKTOOTH Grin Ready To Drink Single-Serve cocktails (Leaded & Unleaded).

BLACKTOOTH American Rye Whiskey is the brand’s signature release—a seven-year aged rye whiskey blended with the finest artesian spring water from the Rocky Mountains.BLACKTOOTH Blended is a blend of the seven-year American Rye whisky and ultra-smooth vodka at a wallet-friendly point of $33 in honor of Dimebag’s known association with the number three. Blacktooth Grin is a blend paying tribute to Dimebag’s infamous drink concoction, the “Black Tooth Grin,” a canned mix of Blacktooth Blended and cola available as “Leaded” (with sugar) and “Unleaded” (sugar-free). All four beverages are currently available to purchase online in select U.S. markets via https://blacktoothbeverages.com.

“Darrell always wanted his own whiskey, we talked about it a lot together,” shares HANEY. “I have handwritten notes and lists, with his ideas and drawings, BlackTooth was always part of those goals he wanted to reach. Dime was always about unity, whether it be brought around through music or good cocktails. He loved to pour ‘em up and ‘Watch It Go!’ He was always about a damn good time! I think this whiskey represents his essence very well…That ‘Getcha Pull’ attitude…enjoy life and have as much of a good time as can be had. You can’t go wrong with that outlook, and a good cocktail to go along with it!”

BLACKTOOTH BEVERAGES team includes Walt Kerpa (CEO of Distilled Spirits USA, Inc. and Founder of American Revolution Vodka), Jordan Kerpa (Master Distiller and Head of Operations), and Director of Operations Brent Hamilton (former Marketing Executive for various large-scale energy drink brands). “I like to think the pink beard up above had a hand in a chance meeting between Walt and myself,” says HANEY. “We met at a music showcase and sparked up a conversation over our love of music, family and good booze!” Read a Q&A with HANEY to find out more about forming BLACKTOOTH BEVERAGES and her fondest memories with Dimebag HERE.

“My son Jordan and I are honored to be part of the journey in bringing Blacktooth to life, comments WALT. “Rita is one of the most caring and genuine people we have ever met, and her passion to pursue this dream that she and Dime founded so many years ago is so apparent when you hear her speak. This is not another celebrity brand; this is legacy brand honoring an icon!”

“Rita is truly honoring Dimebag’s legacy in every sense with BlackTooth Beverages,” says HAMILTON. “I feel that fans will appreciate the time and effort she has spent developing an authentic ‘BlackTooth’ taste profile. The initial response has been beyond exciting. I’m honored to be a part of BlackTooth and to be able to finally share it with the fans.”

BLACKTOOTH BEVERAGES’ launch will be celebrated with a special event Tuesday, August 20, on Dimebag’s birthday, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, CA.

HANEY will be behind the bar pouring the new line of BLACKTOOTH BEVERAGES for fans along with some special guest bartenders (to be announced). A “Dimebag Experience” pop-up will feature a display of Dimebag’s iconic guitars, personal effects and memorabilia plus exclusive Dimebag Hardware merch.SIRIUS XM’s Jose Mangin will be broadcasting “Dime Day” live from the event; an annual 24-hr broadcast celebrating Dimebag and his music which includes tributes and stories from fellow musicians and fans. Mangin will also bring the VinDime limo (aka “White Fang”)—a restored 1997 Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine previously owned by Dimebag and Pantera co-founder/drummer Vinnie Paul—for fans to sit in and take photos with. There will also be a special acoustic performance from rock’n’roll group OF LIMBO during the event.

