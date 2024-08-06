MTV Reveals Nominations For 2024 “Video Music Awards”

MTV today revealed the highly-anticipated list of nominees for the 2024 “VMAs,” celebrating artists whose cultural impact and work during the last 12 months have revolutionized the music industry and sparked global conversations. Taylor Swift (10) leads, looking to continue her record-breaking streak for “Video of the Year” and shatter her own record to become the only artist to ever three-peat and win 5x in the coveted category. Swift is closely followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone (9), Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter (6 each); Megan Thee Stallion and SZA (5 each), LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims (4 each).

Both Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims are among the 29 first-time “VMAs” nominees, with Benson Boone and Tyla (3 each), Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red and Victoria Monét (2 each) also first timers receiving multiple nods. Other first-time nominees include Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers and The Warning.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the highly-coveted “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King®; “Best Collaboration;” and “Artist of the Year” categories, by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 30th, thanks to The General Insurance®; voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into show on Tuesday, September 10th. Nominations for social categories will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 “VMAs” return to New York LIVE from UBS Arena to celebrate the biggest names in music on Tuesday, September 10 at 8PM ET/PT with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience.

Complete List of 2024 “VMAs” Nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

BEST POP

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.

Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit

Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ?© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST AFROBEATS



Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.

BEST K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew” – FAE grp

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group

RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by

Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography

by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo

Prieto

BEST EDITING

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis

Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography

by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual

Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Uppercut, Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

List of Nominations by Artist:

Taylor Swift – 10 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Artist Of The Year

Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”

Best Pop

Best Direction – “Fortnight”

Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”

Best Editing – “Fortnight”

Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”

Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”

Post Malone – 9 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”

Best Collaboration – “I Had Some Help”

Best Direction – “Fortnight”

Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”

Best Editing – “Fortnight”

Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”

Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”

Ariana Grande – 6 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Artist Of The Year

Best Direction – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Cinematography – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Editing – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Visual Effects – “the boy is mine”

Sabrina Carpenter – 6 Nominations

Artist Of The Year

Song Of The Year – “Espresso”

Best Direction – “Please Please Please”

Best Pop

Best Editing – “Espresso”

Best Art Direction – “Please Please Please”

Eminem – 6 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “Houdini”

Artist Of The Year – “Houdini”

Best Hip Hop – “Houdini”

Best Direction – “Houdini”

Best Editing – “Houdini”

Best Visual Effects – “Houdini”

Megan Thee Stallion – 5 Nominations

Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”

Best Hip Hop – “BOA”

Best Direction – “BOA”

Best Art Direction – “BOA”

Best Visual Effects – “BOA”

SZA – 5 Nominations

Video of the Year – “Snooze”

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Best Hip-Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Best R&B – “Snooze”

LISA – 4 Nominations

Best K-pop – “Rockstar”

Best Editing – “Rockstar”

Best Choreography – “Rockstar”

Best Art Direction – “Rockstar”

Olivia Rodrigo – 4 Nominations

Best Pop

Best Cinematography – “obsessed”

Best Visual Effects – “get him back!”

Best Art Direction – “bad idea right?”

Teddy Swims – 4 Nominations

Song Of The Year – “Lose Control”

Best New Artist

PUSH: Performance of the Year

Best Alternative – “Lose Control (Live)”

Anitta – 3 Nominations

Best Latin – “Mil Veces”

Best Latin – “BELLAKEO”

Best Editing – “Mil Veces”

Benson Boone – 3 Nominations

Best New Artist

PUSH: Performance of the Year – “In The Stars”

Best Alternative – “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers – 3 Nominations

Best Alternative – “Tiny Moves”

Best Direction – “Tiny Moves”

Best Choreography – “Tiny Moves”

GloRilla – 3 Nominations

PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Lick or Sum”

Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”

Best Hip-Hop – “Yeah Glo!”

Dua Lipa – 3 Nominations

Best Pop

Best Choreography – “Houdini”

Best Cinematography – “Illusion”

Tyla – 3 Nominations

Best New Artist

Best R&B – “Water”

Best Afrobeats – “Water”

Bad Bunny – 2 Nominations

Artist Of The Year

Best Latin – “MONACO”

Billie Eilish – 2 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “LUNCH”

Video For Good – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie?”)

Chappell Roan – 2 Nominations

Best New Artist

PUSH: Performance of the Year: “Red Wine Supernova”

Charli xcx – 2 Nominations

Best Direction – “Houdini” – “360”

Best Editing – “Von dutch”

COLDPLAY – 2 Nominations

Best Rock – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Video For Good – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Drake – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Best Hip Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Jelly Roll – 2 Nomination

Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”

Video For Good – “Best For Me”

Jessie Murph – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”

PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – “Seven”

Best K-pop – “Seven”

Latto – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – “Seven”

Best K-pop – “Seven”

Rauw Alejandro – 2 Nominations

Best Latin

Best Cinematography

Sexyy Red – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Best Hip-Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy

Tate McRae – 2 Nominations

Best Pop – “Greedy”

Best Choreography – “Greedy”

USHER – 2 Nominations

Best Afrobeats – “Ruin”

Best R&B – “Good Good”

Victoria Monét – 2 Nominations

Best R&B – “On My Mama”

PUSH Performance of the Year – “On My Mama”

Official sponsors of the 2024 “VMAs” include BACARDÍ® Rum, Burger King®, DORITOS®, Downy Unstopables, The General Insurance®, Healthysexual® from Gilead Sciences, Hilton, KRAFT Mac & Cheese, OREO® cookies and PANTENE.