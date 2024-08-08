Reviews

Celebrate Batman’s 85th Anniversary at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood!

Written by on

In celebration of Batman’s 85th anniversary, the Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood has announced an exciting new event for die-hard fans. For one night only, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood invites fans to enjoy a special one-hour guided tour focused on Batman and a brand-new Batman exhibit, showcasing original costumes and batmobiles, bringing fans closer than ever to their favorite superhero in honor of the anniversary.

The event will also include a special screening of Tim Burton’s Batman,’ starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger. Fans won’t want to miss the chance to see the Bat-Signal illuminate Stage 16, one of the largest sound stages in the world that displays the WB logo.

Additional information and limited tickets to the special event are available for purchase at https://www.wbstudiotour.com/tour/wbmovienights/.
Event Details:
Saturday, September 21, 2024
5:00 PM – Studio Tour
6:30 PM – Movie ScreeningLocation:
Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood
3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505

Tour Duration:
1 hour guided studio tour focused on Batman plus a movie screening of  Batman from 1989.

Ticket prices:
$89 each for age 5+.
Children under 5 years of age are not permitted on the tour.

Click to buy tickets.!

 

 