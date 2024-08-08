Celebrate Batman’s 85th Anniversary at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood!

In celebration of Batman’s 85th anniversary, the Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood has announced an exciting new event for die-hard fans. For one night only, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood invites fans to enjoy a special one-hour guided tour focused on Batman and a brand-new Batman exhibit, showcasing original costumes and batmobiles, bringing fans closer than ever to their favorite superhero in honor of the anniversary.
The event will also include a special screening of Tim Burton’s ‘Batman,’ starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger. Fans won’t want to miss the chance to see the Bat-Signal illuminate Stage 16, one of the largest sound stages in the world that displays the WB logo.
5:00 PM – Studio Tour
6:30 PM – Movie ScreeningLocation:
Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood
3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505
Tour Duration:
1 hour guided studio tour focused on Batman plus a movie screening of Batman from 1989.
Ticket prices:
$89 each for age 5+.
Children under 5 years of age are not permitted on the tour.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.