CKY Announce Dates For ‘New Reason To Dream’ 2024 Fall Tour

After a wildly successful return to the stage this spring, CKY have announced their Fall 2024 tour plans. They will embark on the second leg of their “New Reason To Dream” headline run, celebrating 25 years of CKY with Crobot in tow and serving as support. Chase The Comet will also be along for the ride. The tour kicks off on September 12 in Nashville and runs through October 11 in Anaheim, and is followed by a return to the Pacific Northwest in December.

Additionally, CKY will appear at two major fall festivals — Louder Than Life in Louisville in September and then at Aftershock in Sacramento in October.

CKY ON TOUR WITH CROBOT + CHASE THE COMET:

09/12 — Nashville, TN — The Mil @ Cannery Hall

09/13 — Greenville, SC — Radio Room

09/14 — Richmond, VA — Richmond Music Hall

09/15 — Leesburg, VA — Tally Ho Theater

09/17 — Mechanicsburg, PA — Lovedraft’s

09/18 — Albany, NY — Empire Live

09/19 — Hartford, CT — The Webster Underground

09/20 — Quebec City, QC — La Source de la Martinière

09/21 — Ottawa, ON — The Brass Monkey

09/22 — Toronto, ON — The Rockpile

09/24 — Grand Rapids, MI — Elevation @ The Intersection

09/25 — Flint, MI — The Machine Shop

09/26 — Buffalo, NY — Buffalo Iron Works

09/27 — Cleveland, OH — The Winchester

09/28 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life*

09/30 — Tulsa, OK — The Shrine

10/01 — Dallas, TX — Granada Theater

10/02 — Houston, TX — Scout Bar

10/03 — Austin, TX — Come And Take It Live

10/05 — Denver, CO — HQ

10/06 — Colorado Springs, CO — Black Sheep

10/08 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile Theater

10/09 — San Diego, CA — Brick By Brick

10/10 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom

10/11 — Anaheim, CA — The Parish @ House Of Blues

10/12 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival*

12/12 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre**

12/13 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon**

12/14 — Portland, OR — Bossanova Ballroom**

*Festival

**CKY Only