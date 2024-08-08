CKY Announce Dates For ‘New Reason To Dream’ 2024 Fall Tour

After a wildly successful return to the stage this spring, CKY have announced their Fall 2024 tour plans. They will embark on the second leg of their “New Reason To Dream” headline run, celebrating 25 years of CKY with Crobot in tow and serving as support. Chase The Comet will also be along for the ride. The tour kicks off on September 12 in Nashville and runs through October 11 in Anaheim, and is followed by a return to the Pacific Northwest in December.
Additionally, CKY will appear at two major fall festivals — Louder Than Life in Louisville in September and then at Aftershock in Sacramento in October.
CKY ON TOUR WITH CROBOT + CHASE THE COMET:
09/12 — Nashville, TN — The Mil @ Cannery Hall
09/13 — Greenville, SC — Radio Room
09/14 — Richmond, VA — Richmond Music Hall
09/15 — Leesburg, VA — Tally Ho Theater
09/17 — Mechanicsburg, PA — Lovedraft’s
09/18 — Albany, NY — Empire Live
09/19 — Hartford, CT — The Webster Underground
09/20 — Quebec City, QC — La Source de la Martinière
09/21 — Ottawa, ON — The Brass Monkey
09/22 — Toronto, ON — The Rockpile
09/24 — Grand Rapids, MI — Elevation @ The Intersection
09/25 — Flint, MI — The Machine Shop
09/26 — Buffalo, NY — Buffalo Iron Works
09/27 — Cleveland, OH — The Winchester
09/28 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life*
09/30 — Tulsa, OK — The Shrine
10/01 — Dallas, TX — Granada Theater
10/02 — Houston, TX — Scout Bar
10/03 — Austin, TX — Come And Take It Live
10/05 — Denver, CO — HQ
10/06 — Colorado Springs, CO — Black Sheep
10/08 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile Theater
10/09 — San Diego, CA — Brick By Brick
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom
10/11 — Anaheim, CA — The Parish @ House Of Blues
10/12 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival*
12/12 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre**
12/13 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon**
12/14 — Portland, OR — Bossanova Ballroom**
*Festival
**CKY Only
