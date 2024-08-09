FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA To StreamExclusively On Max August 16th

Warner Bros. Pictures’ FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA will make its global streaming debut FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 exclusively on Max.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award®-winning mastermind George Miller’s iconic dystopian world he created more than 40 years ago with the seminal “Mad Max” films. Miller turns the page with an all-new original and standalone action-adventure film that reveals the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Academy Award®-winning global smash “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Kennedy Miller Mitchell production. Directed by George Miller; produced by George Miller and Academy Award®-nominated Doug Mitchell; co-written by Nico Lathouris.