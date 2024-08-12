George A. Romero’s ‘Land of The Dead’ Collector’s Edition To Recieve 4K UHD Release In October!

This October, bring home a new tale of terror with the release of Land of the Dead (2005) 4K UHD Collector’s Edition from Scream Factory. This is George Romero’s (Night of the Living Dead, Creepshow, Dawn of the Dead) fourth film in his iconic zombie franchise. Starring Dennis Hopper and Simon Baker, the gore-filled zombie film is a three-disc 4K UHD / Blu-Ray that features a new 4K transfer.

The release also includes a variety of bonus features, including both theatrical and unrated cuts of the film, audio commentary with Writer/Director George A. Romero, producer Peter Grunwald, and editor Michael Doherty, interviews with actors including John Leguizamo, Robert Joy, and Pedro Miguel Arce, a variety of behind the scenes featurettes, CGI tests, deleted scenes, and more!

Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com.

Where the walking dead roam, a vast uninhabited wasteland and the living try to lead “normal” lives behind the high walls of a fortified city, a new society has been built by the hands of ruthless opportunists. With the survival of the city at stake, a group of mercenaries is called into action to protect the living from the evolving army of the dead waiting outside the city walls.

Land of the Dead Bonus Features

Disc One (4K UHD, UNRATED VERSION)

NEW 2024 4K Restoration from The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director George A. Romero, Producer Peter Grunwald, And Editor Michael Doherty

Audio Commentary with Zombie Performers Matt Blazi, Glena Chao, Michael Felsher, And Rob Mayr

Disc Two (BLU-RAY, UNRATED VERSION)

NEW 2024 4K Restoration from The Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director George A. Romero, Producer Peter Grunwald, and Editor Michael Doherty

Audio Commentary with Zombie Performers Matt Blazi, Glena Chao, Michael Felsher, and Rob Mayr

Undead Again: The Making of Land of The Dead

Bringing The Dead to Life

Scenes Of Carnage

Zombie Effects: From Green Screen to Finished Scene

Scream Test – CGI Test

Bringing The Storyboards to Life

A Day with The Living Dead Hosted by John Leguizamo

When Shaun Met George – Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright Visit the Set

Disc Three (BLU-RAY, THEATRICAL VERSION)

NEW 2024 4K Restoration from The Original Camera Negative

Cholo’s Reckoning – An Interview with Actor John Leguizamo

Charlie’s Story – An Interview with Actor Robert Joy

The Pillsbury Factor – An Interview with Actor Pedro Miguel Arce

Four Of the Apocalypse – An Interview with Actors Eugene Clark, Jennifer Baxter, Boyd Banks, And Jasmin Geljo

Dream Of the Dead: The Director’s Cut with Optional Commentary by Director Roy Frumkes

Deleted Footage from Dream of The Dead

Deleted Scenes

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailer’