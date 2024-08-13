MTV Reveals New Dates For 2024 “VMAs” and First Round of Global Performers

MTV has announced the 2024 “VMAs” will now air LIVE from UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11th at 8PM ET/PT across 150+ countries globally. Music’s most iconic night returns to New York with electrifying performances and unforgettable moments from the world’s biggest superstars.

In observance of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, MTV will again support the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11.

Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter are the first round of global music stars slated to perform.

Camila Cabello

4x “VMAs” winner and GRAMMY® nominated pop superstar will return LIVE to the iconic MTV stage for her third time to deliver a can’t-miss performance from her fourth studio album, C, XOXO. The 15x nominee also looks to capture her 5th Moon Person, nominated this year for “Best Pop.” In celebration of her return to the “VMAs” stage, BACARDÍ Rum will bring super-fans along for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a special fan tribute, debuting during the show.

Chappell Roan

Trailblazing breakout star Chappell Roan will make her first ever award show LIVE on the “VMAs” stage in the midst of a record-breaking year that includes her first-ever Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Good Luck, Babe!,” her critically-acclaimed album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and setting all-time attendance records at Lollapalooza and Gov Ball earlier this summer. The first-time nominee also looks to take home her first Moon Person, up for two categories including “Best New Artist.”

GloRilla

In the midst of claiming the title of longest-charting female rap hitmaker of 2024 and “Yeah Glo” becoming her first solo Top 40 hitting Billboard’s Hot 100, the GRAMMY® nominee will make her “VMAs” debut LIVE on the iconic MTV stage. The 5x nominee and MTV PUSH artist also looks to take home her win with three nods this year including “Best Hip-Hop” and “Best Collaboration” for “Wanna Be” with tourmate Megan Thee Stallion.

Rauw Alejandro

Latin GRAMMY Award-winner and first-time “VMAs” nominee Rauw Alejandro will bring his electric dance moves and energy to the MTV stage for a debut performance from his forthcoming fifth studio album. The 3x nominated Puerto Rican artist will also compete for his first Moon Person.

Sabrina Carpenter

Multi-hyphenate singer-songwriter-actress Sabrina Carpenter will make a highly anticipated “VMAs” main stage debut this year after treating fans to an epic mashup performance of “Feather” and “Nonsense” on last year’s Pre-Show. A first-time nominee, Sabrina is up for a total of six Moon Persons, including artist and song of the year. Later in September, she kicks off her first-ever headlining arena run with the 33-city “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” continuing her history-making year that saw her become the first soloist – and first act in 60 years (since The Beatles) to have two initial top three hits in Billboard’s Hot 100.

Additional performers, presenters and special guests to be revealed in the coming weeks. Follow @MTV and @VMAs on social to keep up with all-things #VMAs.