To celebrate the release of the 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Human Clay, Creed is releasing a brand new music video for the album opener, “Are You Ready?.” The live performance music video was filmed over the first week of the band’s sold-out “Summer of ‘99” tour that is currently running through North America. Creed – comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips – has been playing to capacity audiences since the tour kicked off on July 17th. Directed by Dan Sturgess, the video for “Are You Ready?” captures the band’s triumphant return to the stage after 12 years and can be seen here: https://found.ee/areyoureadymv.

In September 1999, Creed—a rising rock band from Tallahassee, FL—released their sophomore album, Human Clay. Full of anthemic hits, including “Higher,” “What If,” “Are You Ready?,” and the GRAMMY®-winning “With Arms Wide Open,” Human Clay propelled Creed to the top of the Billboard charts, going on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time. Now available everywhere, the deluxe edition (2-CD and digital) features the newly remastered original album, plus a wealth of bonus material, including a complete, never-before-heard concert recording, captured in San Antonio, TX in 1999.

The digital edition offers six additional bonus tracks, including alternate versions of “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open,” and a cover of the Doors classic “Roadhouse Blues” featuring the Doors guitarist and founding member, Robby Krieger (recorded live at Woodstock ’99). The original album can also be found on various limited edition color pressings. All formats can be streamed/ordered at https://found.ee/humanclay25.

Released in September 1999, Human Clay cemented Creed as certified superstars, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for a record-breaking 104 weeks. The album’s first single, “Higher,” spent a whopping 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.7, and topping the Mainstream Rock and Modern Rock charts for 17 weeks. The 2x Platinum single “With Arms Wide Open,” became Creed’s first No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100—a spot it held for four weeks – and earned the band a GRAMMY for Best Rock Song and a nod for Best Rock Vocal Performance. Recently, the band released their iconic music videos in HD. Head to Creed’s official YouTube channel to watch the newly restored videos for the album’s iconic music videos “With Arms Wide Open,” “What If,” and “Higher,” alongside the new video for “Are You Ready?“.

Human Clay has sold over 11 million copies in the US alone, achieving a rare Diamond certification by the RIAA. In 2009, it ranked at No.5 on Billboard’s 200 Albums of the Decade roundup. Today, it remains one of the best-selling albums of all time in the US, while it has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Additionally, the band’s Greatest Hits collection continues to climb the contemporary charts, with the 2004 collection resurfacing in Top Rock Albums (currently No.22), Top Rock & Alternative Albums (No.27), Top Alternative Albums (No.13), and now entering its 19th consecutive week in the Billboard 200 (No.119).

Human Clay [Deluxe Edition] Tracklist (2-CD, Digital)

Disc 1

1. Are You Ready?

2. What If

3. Beautiful

4. Say I

5. Wrong Way

6 . Faceless Man

7. Never Die

8. With Arms Wide Open

9. Higher

10. Wash Away Those Years

11. Inside Us All

12. With Arms Wide Open (Strings Version)

13. Young Grow Old

14. To Whom It May Concern

15. Is This the End?

16. Roadhouse Blues (Live) #

17. I’m Eighteen #

18. Higher (Radio Edit) #

19. With Arms Wide Open (Single Version) #

20. What If (Radio Edit) #

21. With Arms Wide Open (Acoustic Version) #

Disc 2

1. Are You Ready? (Live) *

2. Ode (Live) *

3. Torn (Live) *

4. Beautiful (Live) *

5. Illusion (Live) *

6. Say I (Live) *

7. My Own Prison (Live) *

8. What If (Live) *

9. With Arms Wide Open (Live) *

10. Faceless Man (Live) *

11. What’s This Life For (Live) *

12. One (Live) *

13. Higher (Live) *

Live from San Antonio, TX – 11/4/1999

* previously unreleased

# Expanded digital album only

Human Clay Tracklist (2-LP)

Side A

1. Are You Ready?

2. What If

3. Beautiful

Side B

1. Say I

2. Wrong Way

3. Faceless Man

Side C

1. Never Die

2. With Arms Wide Open

3. Higher

Side D

1. Wash Away Those Years

2. Inside Us All

Last summer, after an 11-year hiatus, Creed announced their long-awaited reunion—returning to the stage for the first time in April 2024 at the sold-out Summer of ’99 Cruise and Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise. The band is out on the Summer of ’99 Tour (currently Sold Out), that kicked off in July and runs through September, where they’ll be joined by the likes of 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven, Switchfoot, Fuel, Big Wreck, and Daughtry. During a recent tour stop in Nashville, Creed was joined on stage by music superstar Hardy for an unforgettable performance of the band’s song, “Weathered.”

The band will be heading into arenas this November and December on the Are You Ready? Tour with 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH in the US and Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in Canada. Scroll down to see a complete list of shows or visit Creed’s official website for tickets and more info.

CREED: SUMMER OF ‘99 TOUR DATES:

Supporting Acts: + 3 Doors Down | ^ Daughtry | * Switchfoot | x Tonic | # Big Wreck | = Finger Eleven

July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center * = (Sold Out)

July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair * = (Sold Out)

July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam * = (Sold Out)

July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * = (Sold Out)

July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion + = (Sold Out)

July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live + = (Sold Out)

July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + = (Sold Out)

July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage # = (Sold Out)

July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre + = (Sold Out)

August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center + = (Sold Out)

August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake + = (Sold Out)

August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)

August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center + = (Sold Out)

August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO + = (Sold Out)

August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center + = (Sold Out)

August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)

August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Sold Out)

August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion x = (Sold Out)

August 21 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center + = (Sold Out)

August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium + = (Sold Out)

August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC + = (Sold Out)

August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheater (Summer of ’99 & Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Hinder, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe) (Sold Out)

September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^ = (Sold Out)

September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion + = (Sold Out)

September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center + = (Sold Out)

September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + = (Sold Out)

September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater ^ = (Sold Out)

September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + = (Sold Out)

September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + = (Sold Out)

September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place x =(Sold Out)

September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater + = (Sold Out)

September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + = (Sold Out)

CREED: “ARE YOU READY?” TOUR DATES:

Supporting Acts: * 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH | ^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

November 02 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center *

November 03 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena *

November 06 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *

November 08 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena *

November 09 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum * (Sold Out)

November 12 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena *

November 13 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *

November 15 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX *

November 16 | Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena * (Sold Out)

November 19 | Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena *

November 20 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *

November 22 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

November 23 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena *

November 25 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ^

November 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^

November 29 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden *

November 30 | Bangor, ME | Cross Insurance Center *

December 02 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center *

December 04 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *

December 05 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center *

