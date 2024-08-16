+LIVE+ Releases “Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin’)” — Their First New Release In Six Years!

Iconic rock band, +LIVE+ has released a brand new single, “Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin’)” featuring Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo on guitar. Buy /stream song HERE.

“I’m so excited for our fans to hear LIVE’s first new release in six years with “Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin’)”, says +LIVE+ founder, Ed Kowalcyzk. “It was such a blast to produce this totally “in-house” with LIVE’s Zak Loy (lead guitar) and Nick Jay (keyboards) producing, with otherworldly rhythm section grooves by LIVE’s Johnny Radelat (drums) and Chris Heerlein (bass)… and last but not least, the mystical slide guitar-stylings of the incredible Dean DeLeo of STP! We can’t wait to play it onstage this summer with Dean as we share the stage for a nationwide tour with Stone Temple Pilots! Lyrically, it’s that last cocktail before closing time, that final lap of a race that’s gone on too long…the song is also a kind of thank you letter to the late Junior Kimbrough and his hill-country brethren for all the inspiration they have given me over the years with their unique and strikingly original blues music. Enjoy and see you on the road!”

Dean DeLeo adds, “Love the track and loved playing on it. Thank you for letting me be a part of it.”

The multi-platinum selling bands join forces to celebrate the 30th anniversary of two of the most beloved albums of the 90s, +LIVE+ “Throwing Copper,” and Stone Temple Pilots “Purple.” Fans of the iconic bands can expect a night of hit songs from those albums and much more, with a full set of music by each group spanning generations.

When Stone Temple Pilots returned to the studio in 1994 to record their second album, the band was facing high expectations set by its debut album, Core, which sold more than 8 million copies and won a Grammy Award. The release of Purple would cement their place as one of the most definitive bands of their generation, debuting #1 on the Billboard album chart, releasing the smash singles “Interstate Love Song,” “Vasoline,” and “Big Empty” on its way to selling more than six million copies.

Throwing Copper, the third studio album from +LIVE+ produced by Jerry Harrison of The Talking Heads, set alternative radio on fire with consecutive hit singles, including “Selling the Drama,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and the unforgettable radio mainstay, “Lightning Crashes,” which was #1 at Modern Rock Radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and went on to sell over 10 million copies.

JUBILEE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 16 Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord # ^

Sun Aug 18 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater # ^

Mon Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

Thu Aug 22 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #

Fri Aug 23 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp +

Tue Aug 27 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +

Wed Aug 28 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place +

Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +

Thu Sep 5 Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +

Fri Sep 6 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Tue Sep 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

Wed Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Sun Sep 15 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

# Stone Temple Pilots closes show

+ +LIVE+ closes show

^ with Our Lady Peace

About +LIVE+:

+LIVE+ has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their catalog is filled with such gems as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which live on today as classics on rock radio. Throwing Copper—which the band celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas–produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes” which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for ten consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative’s Greatest Year.” Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut.

