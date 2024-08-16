RZA Releases Title Track of New Orchestral Album “A Ballet Through Mud”

Famed artist RZA has released of the title track of “A Ballet Through Mud,” an original composition and orchestration via Platoon and 36 Chambers. The full album will be available on all streaming platforms on August 30th. Originally performed by the Colorado Symphony, “A Ballet Through Mud” is a poignant coming-of-age story that delves into the complexities of love, the bonds of friendship, and personal growth.

RZA found this project during the pandemic, when during lockdown he came across old lyrical notebooks he’d filled as a teen. Inspired by his early musings, RZA explored what would become his first classical album, then ballet, bringing it to life onstage in 2023.

Featuring characters named for Greek musical scales, the piece echoes RZA’s journey from Staten Island project housing to refined concert halls – weaving in tales of love, loss, exploration, Buddhist monks, and a journey “through mud.”

“I have been composing my whole life, although I didn’t know initially that was what I was doing. The inspiration for ‘A Ballet Through Mud’ comes from my earliest creative output as a teenager, but its themes are universal—love, exploration, and adventure,” said RZA. “I hope people use it to score their own lives, to transform a drive to the grocery store or sharing a meal with loved ones into something magical, to be inspired and let their imaginations take them into a different chamber, if only for a moment.”

An emotional tale, the composition beautifully transports the listener across time and space without losing the energy and power RZA has become known for in his music – whether it’s Wu-Tang or the soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2. Profoundly influenced by his philosophical journey towards Chan Buddhism, “A Ballet Through Mud” oscillates between idealism and orchestration while remaining grounded enough to be enjoyed by a wide audience.

“A Ballet Through Mud” Track Listing:

1. Aeolian Beauty

2. Clear Sky After Storm

3. A Ballet Through Mud

4. Winds From The West

5. Divine Intervention

6. Freedom of Movement

7. Soft Footsteps

8. Good Night 1st Movement

9. The Night Dances When You Least Expect It 10. Moving Meditation

11. The Lotus Arrives

Composed and produced by RZA, “A Ballet Through Mud” was performed by the Colorado Symphony and was conducted by Christopher Dragon. Pietro Rossi mixed and mastered the work, with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus providing the Dolby Atmos Mix. Additional orchestration by Ming-Hsueh Lin, Scott O’Neil, Tan Onwimon, and Joseph Colmenero. RZA and Joseph Colmenero directed the musical. Project coordinators on the project were Joseph Colmenero and Tareef Michael. Yusha-Marie Sorzano served as choreographer in the original performance, alongside Sarah Lozoff who provided intimacy direction.

This is the first partnership between RZA and Platoon. “A Ballet Through Mud” will be available to stream officially on August 30 via Platoon.

About Platoon

The multi-award-winning and GRAMMY® nominated label Platoon was founded by music industry legend and CEO Denzyl Feigelson in 2016. The boutique artist services company identifies groundbreaking talent from around the world while providing invaluable and innovative tools and services to build their careers and reach new fans. Platoon landed its first success shortly after its inception when it signed the then-unknown Billie Eilish, laying the groundwork for her ascent to global stardom alongside other household names such as Mr. Eazi and Victoria Monét. Current signings include Saint Harison, Gustavo Dudamel, LA Philharmonic, Skream, James Fauntleroy, Khalid, and more. Platoon’s team expands across the globe with offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles, as well as a “Creative Lab” in Cape Town. Their visionary spaces in London, Los Angeles, and Africa boast recording studios and also provide inspiring ecosystems for artists to openly collaborate, have access to educational classes, and find guidance across music and marketing.

About 36 Chambers

36 Chambers ALC is a record label and lifestyle company brought to life by the vision of RZA. Positioned at the intersection of culture, consciousness, and creativity, 36 Chambers derives inspiration from a rich tapestry of global influences seamlessly interwoven with the very essence of hip-hop culture.