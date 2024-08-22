BIG FREDIA and CRESCENT CANNA Launch Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink

Big Freedia, the iconic Queen of Bounce, has partnered with New Orleans-based cannabis company Crescent Canna to introduce Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink —an invigorating and flavorful THC-infused beverage that delivers the ideal boost of energy and bounce.

“Get ready to wobble, baby,” says Big Freedia, the Queen Diva. “My new THC drink will make your taste buds explode!”

Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink infuses Big Freedia’s favorite flavors with hemp-derived THC extract. Ripe strawberries are boldly blended with tropical pineapple for a delightfully sweet and bubbly beverage that contains 10 mg THC and 100 mg caffeine per can.

“Wobble is the perfect drink for turning up on the dance floor,” says Freedia. “It’ll make you feel good and keep the party going.”

The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia is an iconic hip-hop artist and TV personality who has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the world, including Beyonce, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

With this exciting collaboration, Big Freedia and Crescent Canna are taking cannabis and energy drinks to new heights.

“Working with Big Freedia has been a dream come true,” says Crescent Canna CEO Joe Gerrity. “There are a lot of energy drinks out there. But only one has Big Diva Energy.”

Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink provides an elevated psychoactive experience suitable for any occasion. Made with federally legal, hemp-derived THC, Wobble is available for adults from coast to coast. You can order Wobble online at crescentcanna.com and, in many states, through distributors.

About Crescent Canna

The mission of Crescent Canna is to provide premium legal cannabis products at affordable prices while adhering to the highest standards for ingredients, production, and regulatory compliance. Our line of hemp-derived beverages, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, is changing the game for nonalcoholic beverages and has become one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the country.

You must be 21 or older to purchase or consume THC products. Consult your doctor before using any cannabis product if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.