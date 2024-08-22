‘The Strangers’ Collector’s Edition 4k UHD To Hit Shelves On September 10th!

On September 10, experience your worst fears when the shocking thriller The Strangers is released on 4K UHD by Scream Factory. Starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, The Strangers Collector’s Edition 4k UHD is a 3-disc 4K UHD™ / Blu-ray™ set containing several bonus features and thanks to a new 4K presentation from the original digital intermediate, the psychological horror flick looks better than ever before.

Fans ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18″ X 24″ ROLLED POSTER featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.

After a 4 AM knock at the door and a haunting voice, Kristen McKay (Liv Tyler, The Leftovers) and James Hoyt (Scott Speedman, Underworld) find that their remote getaway becomes a night of psychological terror as three masked strangers invade. Faced with inscrutable tormentors, Kristen and James must go beyond what they think they’re able to endure if they have any hope to survive.