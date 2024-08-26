“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” Set To Swoop Into Theaters This Fall!

The official trailer for Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s acclaimed documentary “Super/Man: The Christoper Reeve Story” has been unveiled. Simply put, it looks incredible!

The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

In theaters this September via a collaboration between DC Studios and Fathom Events, the film, which DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, and CNN Films acquired out of the Sundance Film Festival this year, will debut in cinemas across the U.S. on Saturday, September 21, 2024. There will be an encore presentation on September 25, Reeve’s birthday. Visit Fathom Events for tickets and theater locations.

From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story.

The film’s producers are Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford and Ian Bonhôte, with Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Marie Margolius, Mark Meatto, Andrew Ruhemann, David Moulton, Andee Ryder, Daniel Kilroy and Hamish Fergusson serving as executive producers. The director of photography is Brett Wiley, the editor is Otto Burnham and the composer is Ilan Eshkeri.

DC Studios Presents, in Association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films, in Association with Words+Pictures, a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment Production, in Association with Jenco Films, a Film by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.”