REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Revealed For August 30th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democratic congresswoman from California, and author of the New York Timesbestselling memoir “The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House.” This week’s panel discussion includes Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of ABC’s “The View” and CNN political commentator who previously served as the White House communications director under President Trump; and John McWhorter, professor of linguistics at Columbia University and opinion writer at The New York Times.

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.