‘Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise’ To Hit on DVD on October 15th!

Earth! Fire! Wind! Water! Heart! The beloved educational superhero series created by Ted Turner and Barbara Pyle that began with the Captain Planet and the Planeteers animated series in 1990 leading into The New Adventures of Captain Planet animated series has now come together for the first time ever on DVD with all 113 episodes from the iconic franchise.

The series features an all-star voiceover cast including Martin Sheen, Meg Ryan, Whoopi Goldberg and LeVar Burton. The power is yours to own Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise on DVD on October 15 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

Synopsis: The Planeteers, five teenagers from different parts of the earth, each receive a ring of elemental power–earth, wind, water, fire or heart–to combat eco-villains everywhere in the world. And when they combine the powers of their rings, a new superhero, Captain Planet, is created, with powers far greater than the sum of the five.

Captain Planet has received a Film Advisory Board Award Of Excellence. The multimedia franchise also spawned into a video game, several toys, comic books, and more!

In addition to the series, Captain Planet continues to inspire and empower young people to be environmental stewards through the Captain Planet Foundation. Established by Ted Turner and Barbara Pyle, the foundation has funded over 3,700 projects worldwide, supporting hands-on environmental education and activism.

About Captain Planet Foundation (CPF)

Captain Planet Foundation is an award-winning, US-based NGO that works collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet.

Over the past 33 years, more than 1.7 million children have directly participated in CPF’s programs, which have funded 3,700+ projects, impacting 11.4 million young people around the globe. CPF’s operating programs include: Project Learning Garden which has provided 675+ U.S. elementary schools with onsite learning laboratories and healthy food access; Green Heart STEM Challenge for Environmental Justice, which supports 6th – 8th grade students as they innovate and develop place-based solutions to the biggest challenges posed by climate change and environmental injustice; and Planeteer Alliance, a global network of young people who are putting their passion and impatience for change into climate ACTION for the planet.

CPF was formed in 1991 and was based on the critically-acclaimed animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers when it was co-founded by media mogul Ted Turner and series executive producer Barbara Pyle. In 2002, CPF separated from TBS and became a 501(c)3 public charity.

For more information: www.captainplanetfoundation.org