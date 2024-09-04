FLAVORS OF THE FALL: Pamper Yourself With New Selections From SToK®, International Delight and Dunkin’

As the Summer of ’24 fades away, it’s time to embrace the arrival of Fall. If you’re anything like me, your excitement for the season is already in full swing. As days shorten, nights cool, and you break out your coziest gear, it’s essential to find fresh ways to indulge in autumn’s finest delights, no matter where your adventures take you. To help set your seasonal priorities, here’s a perfect lineup!

For the past few years, my go-to for easing into the season has been Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer. Inspired by Dunkin’s beloved Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats, this creamer has become a seasonal staple. Its pumpkin-forward taste, hints of sweet donut glaze, and natural spices capture the essence of this iconic treat without being overly sweet. It’s the easiest way to elevate your iced coffee or turn a simple cup of joe into a fall-inspired delight.

If creamer isn’t your thing, but you still crave pumpkin flavor, try SToK’s Pumpkin Cold Brew. Rated the #1 ready-to-drink Pumpkin Cold Brew for five years running, this drink is perfect for the pumpkin lover on the go. It balances the right amount of sweetness and pumpkin flavor with a crisp, clean coffee finish.

And for the grand finale, no matter your coffee choice, International Delight’s NEW Pumpkin Cold Foam Creamer is here to enhance it. Just shake, press, and enjoy rich, creamy swirls of pumpkin flavor in your hot or cold coffee, offering a delightful at-home treat.

Don’t be afraid to pamper yourself this Fall! After all, it’s those little things that count the most!