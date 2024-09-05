KK’S PRIEST Unleashes Official Music Video for “The Sinner Rides Again”

This past Saturday at the legendary Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, CA, heavy metal kings KK’S PRIEST – featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award-winning / nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) – and Teutonic metal originators ACCEPT kicked off the most iconic metal tour of the season. The tour is stopping in a slew of major cities in the USA and Canada before coming to an end in San Francisco, CA on October 7, so get your tickets now before they’re gone!
Today, in celebration of the tour’s kickoff, KK’S PRIEST has revealed a brand new music video for their latest album’s title track, “The Sinner Rides Again”. Featuring mythical, dark fantasy imagery, astonishing, soaring vocals by Tim “Ripper” Owens and high-flying guitar solos from K.K. Downing and A.J. Mills – who together are redefining the seminal metal guitar duo for a new generation – the video enters the band’s catalog as one of their most epic to date!
Catch KK’S PRIEST & ACCEPT on tour NOW!
Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 – Remaining Dates:
September 5 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
September 6 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center
September 7 – Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theater
September 8 – Detroit, MI – District 142
September 10 – Toronto, ON – QET
September 11 – Montreal, QC – Rialto Theatre
September 13 – New York, NY – The Palladium
September 14 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
September 15 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre
September 16 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
September 18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box
September 20 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
September 21 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom
September 22 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater
September 24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
September 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
September 27 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
September 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s
September 29 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
October 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
October 4 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
October 5 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia
October 6 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
October 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
October 10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown – KK’s PRIEST ONLY, hosted by Eddie Trunk
Mexico Metal Fest:
October 12 – Monterrey, Mexico – Mexico Metal Fest (w/ King Diamond)
