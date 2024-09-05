KK’S PRIEST Unleashes Official Music Video for “The Sinner Rides Again”

This past Saturday at the legendary Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, CA, heavy metal kings KK’S PRIEST – featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award-winning / nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) – and Teutonic metal originators ACCEPT kicked off the most iconic metal tour of the season. The tour is stopping in a slew of major cities in the USA and Canada before coming to an end in San Francisco, CA on October 7, so get your tickets now before they’re gone!

Today, in celebration of the tour’s kickoff, KK’S PRIEST has revealed a brand new music video for their latest album’s title track, “The Sinner Rides Again”. Featuring mythical, dark fantasy imagery, astonishing, soaring vocals by Tim “Ripper” Owens and high-flying guitar solos from K.K. Downing and A.J. Mills – who together are redefining the seminal metal guitar duo for a new generation – the video enters the band’s catalog as one of their most epic to date!

Catch KK’S PRIEST & ACCEPT on tour NOW!

Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 – Remaining Dates:

September 5 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

September 6 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

September 7 – Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theater

September 8 – Detroit, MI – District 142

September 10 – Toronto, ON – QET

September 11 – Montreal, QC – Rialto Theatre

September 13 – New York, NY – The Palladium

September 14 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

September 15 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre

September 16 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

September 18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

September 20 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

September 21 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom

September 22 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

September 24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

September 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

September 27 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

September 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

September 29 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

October 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

October 4 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

October 5 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

October 6 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

October 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

October 10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown – KK’s PRIEST ONLY, hosted by Eddie Trunk

Mexico Metal Fest:

October 12 – Monterrey, Mexico – Mexico Metal Fest (w/ King Diamond)