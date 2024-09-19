Music News

DES ROCS Unleashes “IN THE NIGHT” Video Directed By Legendary Photographer Mark Seliger

NYC rock revivalist, DES ROCS has released a new version and extraordinary video of “In the Night,” featuring Underoath, from his forthcoming deluxe album, Dream Machine: The Lucid Edition, releasing on October 11 on Sumerian Records.

The new version of “In the Night” not only marks the first collaboration between Des Rocs and Underoath but is also his first collaboration with another artist. “We do such different things while at the same time drawing on a similar sense of urgency and intensity,” says Des. “It was so exciting to try to achieve the same emotional response through such different means.”

The stunning video was directed by legendary photographer, Mark Seliger known for his work with Rolling Stone as Chief Photographer where he shot over 188 covers for the magazine. Seliger takes the raw, emotional intensity of the song and elevates the sentiment with a gritty yet pristine backdrop of New York City.

“The intersection of a rich song and an artist who is also a magnetic performer is rare,” says Seliger. “Knowing Des for the last couple years gave me a direct connection not only with the power of his storytelling, but the depth of his emotional intelligence.”

Following Des Rocs second headline European tour this year (beginning September 20 in Hamburg, Germany), he will playing a special hometown show – the final date of his Dream Machine tour – in NYC @ National Sawdust October 17.  Get tickets now before it sells out HERE

DES ROCS FINAL 2024 DREAM MACHINE TOUR DATES:

Sept 20          Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival 2024

Sept 21          Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9

Sept 22          Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Sept 23          Bruxels, Belgium @ Ab Club

Sept 25          Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

Sept 26          New Castle Upon Tyne, UK

Sept 27          London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

Sept 28          Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

Sept 29          Cardiff, UK @ The Globe

Oct   1            Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof, Wiesbaden

Oct   2            Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

Oct   4            Munich, Germany @ Strom

Oct   5            Bologna, Italy @ Estragon

Oct   7            Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea

Oct   8            Zurich, Switzerland @ EXIL

Oct   10          Krakow, Poland @ Klub Zascianek

Oct   11          Warszawa, Poland @ Klub Hydrozagadka

Oct   12          Budapest, Hungary @ Analog Music Hall

Oct   13          Prague, Czech @ Kasarna Karlin

Oct   17          New York City, NY @ National Sawdust

 

CONNECT WITH DES ROCS:

