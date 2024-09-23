Music News

“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces Dates For 2025 “BIGGER & WEIRDER” Tour

Written by on

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour. After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, Weird Al now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live. With his giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band, Weird Al ups the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” explains Yankovic. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

The tour will be supported by special guest Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is “comparable to any Grammy winner” (Los Angeles Times) and has performed sold out shows around the globe including San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

BIGGER & WEIRDER kicks off Friday, June 13 with a week of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas, and runs across North America through September 21. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public onsale beginning at 10am local time on Friday, September 27.

Earlier this year, in celebration of his #1 album Mandatory Fun’s 10th anniversary, Weird Al released his new single and videoPolkamania!,” a medley of some of the biggest and most memorable songs of the last decade by artists like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Adele and Taylor Swift. He recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of his cult classic film UHF with a new 4K/UHD/Blu-Ray release with bonus features.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. His numerous hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). His last album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story(starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic). Yankovic’s live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.

BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour Dates

June 13 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 14 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 18 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 20 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 21 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 23 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Maverik Center
June 24 MORRISON, CO (Denver) Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 26 KANSAS CITY, MO Starlight Theatre
June 27 DES MOINES, IA Des Moines Civic Center
June 28 WELCH, MN (Minneapolis) Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
June 29 HIGHLAND PARK, IL (Chicago) Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA)
July 1 TRAVERSE CITY, MI National Cherry Festival
July 2 CLARKSTON, MI (Detroit) Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 5 BEAVER DAM, KY (Evansville) Beaver Dam Amphitheater
July 6 KETTERING, OH (Dayton) Fraze Pavilion
July 9 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage
July 11 BUFFALO, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
July 13 BETHEL, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 BOSTON, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
July 17 SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (Albany) Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 MASHANTUCKET, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 19 PHILADELPHIA, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 20 VIENNA, VA (Washington, DC) Wolf Trap
July 24 RALEIGH, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
July 25 WILMINGTON, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 26 CHARLOTTE, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 HUNTSVILLE, AL Orion Amphitheater
July 29 NEW ORLEANS, LA Saenger Theatre
July 31 AUSTIN, TX Bass Concert Hall
Aug 1 THE WOODLANDS, TX (Houston) The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Aug 2 GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (Dallas) Texas Trust CU Theatre
Aug 3 ROGERS, AR (Fayetteville) Walmart AMP
Aug 5 LINCOLN, NE (Omaha) Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 7 CASPER, WY Ford Wyoming Center
Aug 8 IDAHO FALLS, ID Mountain America Center
Aug 9 NAMPA, ID (Boise) Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 10 BONNER, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug 12 AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA (Spokane) BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug 13 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 14 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 15 AUBURN, WA (Seattle) White River Amphitheatre
Aug 17 PALMER, AK (Anchorage)* Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
Aug 20 EUGENE, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug 22 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (San Francisco) Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 23 MODESTO, CA The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Aug 24 STATELINE, NV (Reno/Tahoe) Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug 26 REDDING, CA Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
Aug 27 ROHNERT PARK, CA Green Music Center
Aug 29 SAN DIEGO, CA* The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Aug 30 INGLEWOOD, CA (Los Angeles) Kia Forum
Aug 31 PHOENIX, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept 2 GRAND JUNCTION, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sept 4 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Ford Amphitheater
Sept 5 RIO RANCHO, NM (Albuquerque) Rio Rancho Events Center
Sept 6 CONCHO, OK (Oklahoma City) Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
Sept 7 TULSA, OK Tulsa Theater
Sept 9 MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (St. Louis) Saint Louis Music Park
Sep 12 MADISON, WI Breese Stevens Field
Sept 13 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Cleveland) Blossom Music Center
Sept 14 COLUMBUS, OH Palace Theatre
Sept 16 NEWPORT, KY (Cincinnati) MegaCorp Pavilion
Sept 17 KALAMAZOO, MI Miller Auditorium
Sept 20 NASHVILLE, TN Ascend Amphitheater

*Support TBA

Follow “Weird Al” Yankovic:
Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | Spotify