DUFF MCKAGAN Releases Cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” Along With New Original Track !

Rock legend Duff McKagan has announced today’s premiere of two new songs, HEROES and TRUE TO THE DEATH ROCK N ROLL BALLAD, both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A distinctive cover of David Bowie’s timeless classic, the double-sided single – which pairs HEROES with a brand-new Duff original – heralds next week’s kickoff of McKagan’s eagerly awaited Lighthouse Tour ‘24, a world headline run getting underway September 30 at Dublin, Ireland’s The Academy. US dates begin November 4 at Boston, MA’s Paradise Rock Club.

“We thought it was good idea to put out a couple of fresh songs right here on the eve of the Lighthouse tour,” says Duff McKagan. “Choosing David Bowie’s HEROES seemed to be a natural subject matter for me (I am of course, a massive history nerd)…star-crossed lovers in the shadow of the mid-70’s cold-war era Berlin Wall. To try and compliment this era, I chose a sort of 70’s glam-rock song that I wrote some time last year, TRUE TO THE DEATH ROCK N ROLL BALLAD, another lyric where love and lust and time are the central figures. We hope you dig this ‘single’ and thank you all for just being you!”

Lighthouse Tour ’24 will see Duff McKagan and his band traveling Europe and the United Kingdom, making stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Sweden through late October. Support on all EU/UK dates comes from Cardiff, Wales’s James and the Cold Gun. US dates will follow, including intimate shows at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (November 6), Chicago, IL’s Outset (November 8), and Denver, CO’s Bluebird Theater (November 10), all of which will have special guests Lee Ving’s (FEAR) Range War, marking the first live performances from the famed FEAR founder’s groundbreaking country punk outfit in over three decades. \

Lighthouse Tour ‘24 then hits Los Angeles, CA’s historic El Rey Theatre (November 13) with support from acclaimed singer-songwriter Grace McKagan, before wrapping up at Portland, OR’s Aladdin Theater (November 18) and Seattle, WA’s The Showbox (November 20) joined by extremely rare solo acoustic performances by legendary D.O.A. co-founder Joey “Sh*thead” Keithley. Tickets and VIP packages for all announced dates are on sale now. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see duffonline.com/live. In addition, an exclusive line of Lighthouse Tour ’24 are currently available for worldwide pre-sale at shopglobal.duffonline.com/collections/lighthouse-tour-24.

McKagan has also announced a Black Friday Record Store Day (Nov. 29, 2024) exclusive RSD vinyl LP release of his searing performance at Easy Street Records in Seattle, WA on December 8, 2023. The set contains tracks from McKagan’s critically acclaimed recent album Lighthouse and This is the Song EP.

Tracklisting:

1. Intro by Matt Vaughn

2. I Just Don’t Know

3. Chip Away

4. Longfeather

5. Fallen Ones

6. Tenderness

7. I Saw God on 10th Street

8. Just Another Shakedown

9. This Is The Song

10. Lighthouse

DUFF MCKAGAN TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER

30 – Dublin, Ireland – Dublin Academy *

OCTOBER

2 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Garage *

3 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2 *

5 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall *

7 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg *

8 – Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine *

9 – Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle *

11 – Brno, Czech Republic – Sono Centrum *

13 – Warsaw, Poland – Klub Stodola *

14 – Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen Neukölln *

16 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali *

17 – Solothurn, Switzerland – Kulturfabrik Kofmehl *

19 – Liege, Belgium – OM *

20 – Paris, France – La Trianon *

22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen *

NOVEMBER

4 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club †

6 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge †

8 – Chicago, IL – Outset †

10 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater †

13 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey ^

18 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater +

20 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox +

* w/ James and the Cold Gun

† w/ Lee Ving’s Range War

^ w/ Grace McKagan

+ w/ Joey “Sh*thead” Keithley