Feast Your Eyes on Dark Sky Film’s ‘TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE’ 50th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer!

Spooky season is right around the corner, and Dark Sky Films is upping the intensity! In Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ they have unveiled a brand new trailer, which was created by the renowned Mark Woollen. The iconic film will be re-released in theaters nationwide this October. Tickets are now available for the can’t-miss event! Get them here!

Synopsis: 50 years ago, five youths on a weekend getaway in the Texas countryside fell prey to a butcher in a mask made of human skin and his cannibalistic family, and horror cinema would never be the same. Violent, confrontational, and shockingly realistic, director Tobe Hooper’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE terrified audiences in a way never thought possible when it was unleashed on a politically and socially tumultuous America in 1974. Facing a storm of controversy, censorship, and outcry throughout its troubled release, this masterpiece of horror has stood the test of time to become a landmark motion picture and cultural milestone.

The cast of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) includes Marilyn Burns, Gunnar Hansen, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, and Jim Siedow, who delivered iconic performances that helped define the horror genre.

Don’t miss your shot at seeming this gem on the silver screen!