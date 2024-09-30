KISS ME, KATE: Smash-Hit London Production of Iconic Musical Comedy To Hit U.S. Theaters This November!

Following an acclaimed summertime run at London’s Barbican Theatre, the cinema release of smash-hit production KISS ME, KATE brings the magic of this musical masterpiece to an even wider audience around the world, playing in U.S. cinemas beginning November 17. Tickets are available now at KissMeKateCinema.com.

During its three-month summer residency, audiences flocked to see this “showstopper of a musical” (City AM) thrill with its “exhilarating” (The Guardian) performances from multi-award-winning Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Ridley), described by The i as “a revelation” in his musical theater debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio, and Broadway musical superstar and Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (Into The Woods, The Cher Show) who ‘commands the stage and makes every note sing” (Time Out) in her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine.

Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter and book by Sam and Bella Spewack, KISS ME, KATE was hailed by the Daily Mail as “sexy and sassy” with “great songs, hot dancing and smart gags.” The dazzling production enchanted audiences and critics alike with its breathtaking choreography, show-stopping numbers and star-studded cast delivering unforgettable performances. The cinema presentation from Trafalgar Releasing promises to deliver the best of both worlds: the intimacy of live performance captured with the clarity and scale of film.

Adrian Dunbar said: “I’m delighted that KISS ME, KATE will continue its journey onto the big screen this November. We had a great three months at the Barbican and I thoroughly enjoyed treading the musical theatre boards for the first time. It’s exciting news that even more people will have the opportunity to see the show in cinemas across the UK, Ireland and beyond.”

Stephanie J. Block said: “I had such a wonderful time performing at the Barbican this summer in KISS ME, KATE. So, I’m delighted that the production was recorded for cinema release and will now be enjoyed by an even wider audience, including cinema goers in the USA.”

Producer Howard Panter says: “Following the tremendous success of our summer residency at the Barbican, which was nothing short of extraordinary, I am delighted that we can bring KISS ME, KATE to audiences around the world. The performances of our incredible critically acclaimed cast, led by the incomparable Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block, make this a must-see cinema event this November.”

Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO Marc Allenby says: “Following the cinema Box Office success of The King and Iand Anything Goes, it’s great to be working with our partner Trafalgar Entertainment once again to bring this entertaining and uplifting musical comedy to cinemas across the UK and around the globe. With the filming produced and financed by Trafalgar Releasing, we are continuing to build our wide-ranging portfolio of theatre and cultural content captured especially for the big screen.”

The cast also features Charlie Stemp (Crazy For You, Mary Poppins) as Bill Calhoun and rising star Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma!) as Lois Lane / Bianca. Hammed Animashaun (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Black Ops) and Nigel Lindsay (Victoria, Shrek The Musical) are the singing hilarious gangsters and acting legend Peter Davison (Dr Who, All Creatures Great and Small) plays the role of the General.

Director Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific and To Kill A Mockingbird) has brought together an all-star creative team who have collectively won a remarkable 20 Tony awards between them. The dynamic team includes renowned choreographer Anthony Van Laast, accomplished costume designer Catherine Zuber and leading set designer Michael Yeargan. With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by Bella & Samuel Spewack, this new production promises a symphony of wit, charm and musical brilliance. Featuring a company of over 50, including a full-scale orchestra, they perform Cole Porter classics such as ‘Another Op’nin’, Another Show’, ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare’, ‘Tom, Dick or Harry’ and ‘It’s Too Darn Hot’ – KISS ME, KATE is the perfect musical spectacle.

The musical farce, winner of Best Musical at the Tony Awards, is a sophisticated, ferociously funny, show within a show which whisks you into a world of backstage chaos and romantic entanglements as a theatre company attempt to put on a production of Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew’. The battle of the sexes takes centre stage as former spouses feud, only to find the off-stage antics rival the drama on-stage. Throw in a number of cases of mistaken identity, confused love, gangsters and a spectacular tap routine, and the result is the unparalleled delight of the first production ever to win the Tony Award for Best Musical: KISS ME, KATE.