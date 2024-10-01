KEVIN HART Adds New Dates To ‘ACTING MY AGE’ Standup Comedy Tour

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian and Mark Twain Prize recipient Kevin Hart announced he will be rolling into second and third shows in eight cities on the 2025 leg of his wildly popular stand-up comedy tour. The tour now includes added dates in Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Austin, New York, and Baltimore next year.

The 2025 ‘Acting My Age’ Tour will kick off on Friday, January 3 with three nights in Chicago, IL at The Chicago Theatre before making multi-night stops in Detroit, Charlotte, Buffalo, Austin, New Orleans, Durham, Minneapolis, New York, and Baltimore. Full routing can be found below.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 2 at 10am local time before the general on sale begins Friday, October 4 at 10am local time on KevinHartNation.com.

“Acting my Age” is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd’s energy and laughter.” – Kevin Hart

Recognized as one of Forbes’ top-grossing stand-up comedians in 2019, Kevin Hart captivated audiences with a sold-out show at Crypto.com Arena in 2022 as part of Netflix Is A Joke Festival. His previous tour, Reality Check, dominated as the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023 according to Billboard. Adding to his accolades, Hart clinched the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 in Pollstar. Notably, he made history with a record-breaking hometown performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, becoming the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

KEVIN HART ‘ACTING MY AGE’ 2024/2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Sun Oct 06 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Fri Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Oct 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Oct 18 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre*

Sat Oct 19 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre*

Sun Oct 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Fri Oct 25 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sat Oct 26 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sat Oct 26 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre – LATE SHOW

Sun Oct 27 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 08 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat Nov 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 10 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri Nov 15 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

Sat Nov 16 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Sun Nov 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre – LATE SHOW

Wed Dec 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thu Dec 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Fri Dec 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Fri Jan 03 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat Jan 04 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun Jan 05 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Fri Jan 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sat Jan 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sun Jan 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Fri Jan 17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Sat Jan 18 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Sun Jan 19 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu Jan 23 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Fri Jan 24 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Sat Jan 25 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Fri Jan 31 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Sat Feb 01 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Fri Feb 07 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theatre *

Sat Feb 08 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre *

Sat Feb 15 – Durham, NC – DPAC *

Sun Feb 16 – Durham, NC – DPAC *

Fri Feb 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Feb 22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sun Feb 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Mar 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat Mar 08 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Mar 28 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

Sat Mar 29 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

*Non-Live Nation Date

New dates in bold

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

ABOUT KEVIN HART:

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue. This year, Kevin received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.

Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Later in 2024 Hart is staring and Executive Producer of Peacock’s drama series Fight Night.

Hart is currently touring nationally with his ninth standup special “Acting My Age”. Hart’s last special “Reality Check” was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Highest Grossing Comedian of the year. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” & the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter – both for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

Kevin is a founding partner in three companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House, and VitaHustle the nutritional wellness brand. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Sam’s Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, and Therabody.