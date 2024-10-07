KRISPY KREME Unveils “Ghostbusters” Doughnut Collection In Celebration of Iconic Film’s 40th Anniversary

Ghostbusters Collection – four doughnuts that combine spooky fun and delicious flavors. Launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 Columbia Pictures film, these limited-edition treats are now available in a special Ghostbusters-themed box at participating Krispy Kreme locations. This Halloween, Krispy Kreme® is bringing a sweet surprise with the all-newCollection – four doughnuts that combine spooky fun and delicious flavors. Launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 Columbia Pictures film, these limited-edition treats are now available in a special Ghostbusters-themed box at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO® – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO® pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with OREO® and a No Ghost logo candy.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO® pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with OREO® and a No Ghost logo candy. Slimer Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with lemon flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with lemon flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy. Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Doughnut Pull-Apart – Original Glazed® Doughnut Dots with powdered topping, topped with marshmallow flavored buttercreme and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy.

Alongside the Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters doughnuts, fans can enjoy a chilling new drink, the Slimer’s Slime-ade in a signature ectoplasm green. And to make Halloween even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering guests who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops Oct. 31 a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut, no purchase necessary.

“Yes it’s true, these treats are no trick. When it comes to Halloween this year, you know who to call,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Krispy Kreme is the gatekeeper to Halloween sweetness and Sony Pictures Consumer Products is the key master to bring spooky-sweet Ghostbusters doughnuts to our fans this year. You’re welcome, Gozer.”

Krispy Kreme and Ghostbusters fans can also get a limited time Krispy Kreme® x Ghostbusters 6-count Assorted Doughnuts featuring the Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO®, Slimer Doughnut, Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.