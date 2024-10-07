Mike Flanagan’s HUSH To Hit Theaters For Special Engagement On October 16th!

Just in time to kickstart Halloween festivities, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, and Blumhouse, announced today that Flanagan’s horror thriller HUSH is finally coming to U.S. theaters for a special engagement beginning October 16 at 6:30 pm PT (9:30 pm ET).

The film has been fully restored and approved by Flanagan. This eagerly anticipated theatrical engagement will showcase a newly restored version of HUSH for the first time on the big screen!Additionally, the event screening will feature a livestream Q&A with filmmaker Mike Flanagan and the film’s co-writer and star Kate Siegel. The live Q&A, featuring Flanagan and Siegel, is set to be held at Vidiots in Eagle Rock, California, immediately after the screening, and will be livestreamed to select theaters nationwide.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, HUSH boasts a stellar cast of Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass, Grey’s Anatomy), and Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher). Written by Flanagan and Siegel, HUSH is produced by Trevor Macy, p.g.a. of Intrepid Pictures and Jason Blum, p.g.a. of Blumhouse.

HUSH is a gripping horror thriller that centers on a deaf writer who has retreated into the woods to live a solitary life. She must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, HUSH received critical acclaim following its debut at SXSW in 2016 and its initial launch on a major streaming platform.