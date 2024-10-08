Coors® Banquet and Wrangler® Partner To Create Beer Wash Jeans!

From concert stages and rodeos, to tailgates and honky-tonks, Coors Banquet and Wrangler® have crossed paths for years. Now, genuine Western beer meets authentic Western apparel as the two venerable brands officially collaborate for the first time to introduce Beer Wash Jeans: the first and only Wrangler denim washed in Coors!

Everyone has spilled a little beer on their jeans before; leave it to two trusted friends to take it to a new level. Using repurposed brewing resources from Coors, each pair of Beer Wash Jeans puts a Banquet spin on the classic Wrangler Cowboy Cut jean to deliver a soft, comfortable feel and a timeless, vintage look.

“In a world where Western wear is a modern classic, Banquet and Wrangler are the real deal,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re proud to have authentic legacies that date back decades in the American West. Nothing brings these two brands together quite like Beer Wash Jeans, which you won’t be afraid to spill a drop or two of Banquet on.”

For Coors and Wrangler, two brands deeply influential in Western lifestyle and pop culture, partnering was only a matter of time. Since 1873, Coors Banquet has embodied the spirit of the West, brewing exclusively in Golden, Colo. with 100% Rocky Mountain water. For decades, Wrangler has been an icon of American style with a storied history rooted in rodeo and the cowboy way.

“Wrangler and Coors Banquet are both enduring symbols of the passion and ingenuity of the West, which is why we’re excited to partner with an equally legendary brand,” said John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing for Wrangler. “It’s a natural fit, but we’ve never paired beer and jeans before, so this is a historic collaboration and a truly special product that consumers will love.”

Each limited-edition pair of Beer Wash Jeans is outfitted with a unique tag that features a Coors Banquet bottle opener and a patch kit for fans to customize their jeans. U.S. fans looking for a chance to win* a pair of Beer Wash Jeans for themselves can visit www.beerwashjeans.com from Oct. 11-21.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends on Oct. 21, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C) who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life.Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.