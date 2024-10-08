DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! Set To Heat Up 2025 — Tour Dates Announced!

Following last year’s fan-frenzy that led to a sensational sold-out tour, Dancing with the Stars is back on tour to heat up the winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production! Launching January 7th at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, this year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 33.

Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show’s famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal. The tour delivers an unforgettable night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers who topped the leaderboard, including Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, and Rylee Arnold.

“It is such a honor to be able to produce the DWTS live tour once again and get to collaborate with the sensational pro dancers, celebs, and creative team to bring this show to life. We love getting to see fans of all ages fill the venues and get to experience all the excitement that DWTS has to offer. We at faculty promise to deliver a brand-new next level show in 2025 that is sure to bring the ballroom to life in the fan’s hometown.” – Jared Paul, Faculty Inc.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! is also thrilled to announce that Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, La La Land) will be returning to choreograph and direct this year’s tour.“Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the DWTS brand and these dancers, it’s like returning home to family. The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it’s what truly makes them artists.” – Mandy Moore

“Dancing with the Stars is massively popular with millions of fans watching our TV show each week, yet so few are able to come to Hollywood and secure a coveted seat in our live studio audience. With the DWTS Tour, we’re thrilled to unlock a rare and unique opportunity for our fans to experience live and in-person the magic they see each week on TV. Watching the TV show is brilliant, but when you see gravity-defying feats right in front of you and feel the exhilaration of some of the most powerful performances ever seen on the dancefloor, it’s a whole new phenomenon,” – Ryan O’Dowd, Executive Vice President of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and BBC Studios Executive Producer for Dancing with the Stars.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale to the public on Friday October 11 at 10 AM local time at DWTSTour.com.

Fans who want first access to the best seats and VIP, can sign up for a Mirrorball Membership – this membership is FREE TO JOIN and includes exclusive presale, news updates, a sneak peek of the tour and more! Head to DWTSTour.com to sign up now.

VIP packages will be available and include Premium Tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity, interactive experience with members of the DWTS touring cast, Exclusive Merchandise and more. Details and info at dwtstour.com.

To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and is promoted by Live Nation and NS2.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” Dates:

January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

January 9 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

January 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

January 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

January 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center^ (2 shows)

January 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

January 15 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

January 16 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

January 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa^

January 19 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre^ (2 shows)

January 21 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

January 22 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

January 23 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

January 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center^ (2 shows)

January 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

January 28 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey^

January 29 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

January 30 – White Plains, NY – The Westchester County Center

January 31 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square^

February 1 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre^

February 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort & Casino^

February 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

February 5 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

February 6 – Detroit, MI – FOX Theatre

February 7 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

February 8 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

February 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

February 13 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop

February 15 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI– DeVos Performance Hall

February 18 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

February 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

February 20 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

February 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

February 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

February 23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

February 25 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

February 26 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

February 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater**

February 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood^**

March 1 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall**

March 2 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts**

March 4 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 5 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 6 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

March 7 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre^

March 8 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre^

March 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 11 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

March 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

March 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort^

March 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

March 18 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

March 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 20 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

March 23 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

March 30 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino^ (2 shows)

April 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

April 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

April 4 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino^

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

^Not A Live Nation Date

**Tickets for the Clearwater, Orlando, Jacksonville and Hollywood, Florida shows will go on sale at a later date. Follow @dwtstourofficial or go to our website, dwtstour.com for ticket on sale updates for these shows.

*Cast subject to change.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs live Tuesday nights (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT) on ABC, Disney+ and is available to stream the next day on Hulu