KAT VON D Releases Official Music Video For “Set Myself On Fire”

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and artist Kat Von D has released a new music video for “Set Myself On Fire,” which features Los Angeles songwriter Ferras, and is included on her just-released album My Side Of The Mountain. The music video was directed by Ryan Valdez (Rise Against, Korn, Stone Sour).

“Set Myself On Fire” was penned by Kat Von D alongside Ferras, who has written hits for Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and Chainsmokers. Kat Von D’s music is a unique blend of disco goth with influences drawing from synthwave, new wave, and post-punk, creating an iconic electronic sound reminiscent of the 80s. Her lyrics, inspired by her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. Fans around the world have been drawn to Kat’s unforgettable and evolving brand of music.

Learn more about Kat Von D at www.KatVonD.com and be sure to catch her on tour!

ABOUT KAT VON D:

From revolutionizing the tattoo industry to starring in hit TV shows, writing best-selling books, and creating a beauty empire, Kat Von D has done it all. But before all of that, her first love was music. She poured her heart into melodies and songwriting, an interest that predates her fame in tattoos and makeup. With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, it’s clear that music has always been her passion. Now, she’s making waves in the goth/synthwave scene, and fans and critics love it.

Kat Von D’s music has been featured by Billboard, US Weekly, Loudwire, Consequence, Flaunt Magazine, Revolver Magazine, and many others. Her upcoming album ‘My Side of the Mountain’ follows the success of her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, the Exorcisms EP, and her recent singles “Truth in Reverse,” “Illusion,” “Dead,” and “Vampire Love.” The critical praise her music has received, along with a growing musical fanbase, is a testament to its high caliber of songwriting and quality production, and it’s no wonder she’s not just a tattoo icon or makeup mogul—she’s now a legit music powerhouse.