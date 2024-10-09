GAVIN ROSSDALE Announces Unscripted Series ‘Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles’

VIZIO has announced the upcoming launch of Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles, an exclusive unscripted series hosted by Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and songwriter of the iconic band, Bush. Premiering early 2025 on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+, the series promises an entertaining blend of music, conversation, and culinary exploration. Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles was announced today during a panel at Advertising Week with executives from VIZIO, Publicis, and the series’ host, Gavin Rossdale.

The show brings celebrity guests into Rossdale’s home for intimate cooking sessions, candid conversations, and, of course, music. Currently in production, the show will feature an exciting lineup of stars, including: tennis legend Serena Williams, multi-hyphenate entertainer Common, actress Selma Blair, author and actress Brooke Shields, iconic singer Sir Tom Jones, and actor and comedian Jack McBrayer.

“Our show is the culmination of a passionate team collaboration, coming together to make something truly special,” said Gavin Rossdale. “With VIZIO and production partners Roundtable and Bungalow, we’ve been able to bring my personal dream to life in what I hope is an innovative and entertaining show. I’ve found that cooking for people creates intimate and special moments and is a great conduit for deeper, meaningful conversations. Nothing brings me greater joy than connecting with friends and family over a fantastic meal that I’ve created just for them.”

VIZIO’s viewership data from Inscape, which analyzes over 23 million opted-in Smart TVs, reveals a 16.5% rise in time spent watching food and cooking-related content on SmartCast apps in 2024 when compared to the same time period in 2023, underscoring growing audience interest in culinary programming.

“This new series builds on the success of VIZIO’s approach to branded entertainment and reinforces our commitment to delivering exclusive, culturally relevant content,” said Adam Bergman, Group Vice President, Advertising & Data Sales. “With Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles, we’re tapping into the intersection of food, entertainment, and music to create a show that resonates deeply with our audience and provides an exciting opportunity for brands to become part of the entertainment.”

The show was created by Gavin Rossdale and is headed by Executive Producers Dominic Ianno and Alex Dundas of Roundtable Entertainment. It is produced by Robert Friedman and Mike Powers of Bungalow Media + Entertainment and Sarah Donnelly of Roundtable Entertainment. It is directed by Jesse Davey. Creator Engine will be handling post-production and Keshet International will oversee global distribution outside of the US. The production is backed by Apex Content Ventures at Publicis Media.

As the lead vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and founder of rock band BUSH, Gavin Rossdale has sold over 24 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone, and won the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in Songwriting following a string of 26 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern, Mainstream, and Active Rock charts. Seven of these songs shot to No. 1: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us,” “The Sound of Winter” and 2022’s “More Than Machines.” Rossdale also reached the top of the charts with his 2008 standout solo hit, “Love Remains The Same.” He’s starred in acclaimed films such as Constantine and The Bling Ring, along with guest spots on several television drama staples including Criminal Minds and Burn Notice. Most recently, BUSH released Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, their first-ever career-spanning hits collection, providing an expansive view of their incredible legacy with 21 tracks covering nearly 30 years—from their breakthrough hit, “Everything Zen,” to their latest single, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.” The band recently completed a massive headline summer tour of North America in support of Loaded, playing to some of their largest crowds in recent memory. More new music and worldwide touring awaits for what is sure to be an equally busy 2025.

