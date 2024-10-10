PLANTERS® To Heat Up The Holidays With Limited-Edition Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews!

‘Tis the season for snacking, and the makers of the PLANTERS® brand know a thing or two about the importance of the right mix of snacks for enjoying a flavorful holiday with friends and loved ones. This year, they’re ushering in the start of the holiday season with a new, limited-edition flavor – Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews, plus the return of fan-favorite holiday flavors and a new giveback program so everyone can join in the celebrations.

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews are the newest holiday snack from the PLANTERS® brand that are sure to transport taste buds with the iconically sweet essence of a snowy winter’s day. These cashews are kettle roasted with familiar flavors of cocoa and a touch of toasted marshmallow, evoking the essence of cozy mornings, warm mugs by the fire, and festive memories, all in a sweet and satisfying bite.

Additionally, fan-favorite PLANTERS® flavors are back for the 2024 holiday season including Butter Cinnamon Pecans, Brittle Nut Medley, Holiday Nut Crunch, and Winter Spiced Mix!

In an effort to add to the holiday spirit, the makers of the PLANTERS® brand will also be debuting a new campaign, “Open the Magic,” which begins on Nov. 1, 2024, and runs all season long. Not only is MR. PEANUT® bringing the best holiday snacks to the party this year, but he’s also on a mission to give back during the holidays. Fans can join MR. PEANUT® by visiting plantersopenthemagic.com for a chance to win $1,000 for themselves and another $1,000 for a charity of their choice to help share some extra holiday magic this season.

“Here at the PLANTERS® brand, we pride ourselves on creating quality snacking products to be shared with others, especially during the holidays,” said Shannon Kelly Fike, brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. “We’re excited for fans to try the new Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews as they reacquaint themselves with the warm, inviting flavors of the winter months. We are also wishing snack-lovers luck as they ‘Open the Magic’ on this holiday season! Enter now for a chance to win a cash prize, not only yourself, but for others, as well. It’s a win-win!”

PLANTERS® Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews come in 5.5-ounce stand-up bags for $4.99 (MSRP) and are now available nationwide. Fans can find all PLANTERS® brand holiday products by using the store locator at Planters.com or by shopping online at Amazon.com.

To learn more about how to enter the PLANTERS® brand season of giving sweepstakes, visit plantersopenthemagic.com. Rules and regulations may apply.

For more information about PLANTERS®, MR. PEANUT®, and all the limited-edition flavor offerings, visit Planters.com.