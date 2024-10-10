Pop Culture News

PLANTERS® To Heat Up The Holidays With Limited-Edition Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews!

Written by on

‘Tis the season for snacking, and the makers of the PLANTERS® brand know a thing or two about the importance of the right mix of snacks for enjoying a flavorful holiday with friends and loved ones. This year, they’re ushering in the start of the holiday season with a new, limited-edition flavor – Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews, plus the return of fan-favorite holiday flavors and a new giveback program so everyone can join in the celebrations.

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews are the newest holiday snack from the PLANTERS® brand that are sure to transport taste buds with the iconically sweet essence of a snowy winter’s day. These cashews are kettle roasted with familiar flavors of cocoa and a touch of toasted marshmallow, evoking the essence of cozy mornings, warm mugs by the fire, and festive memories, all in a sweet and satisfying bite.

Additionally, fan-favorite PLANTERS® flavors are back for the 2024 holiday season including Butter Cinnamon Pecans, Brittle Nut Medley, Holiday Nut Crunch, and Winter Spiced Mix!

Planters-Winter-2024-3
Planters-Winter-2024-1
Planters-Winter-2024-4

In an effort to add to the holiday spirit, the makers of the PLANTERS® brand will also be debuting a new campaign, “Open the Magic,” which begins on Nov. 1, 2024, and runs all season long. Not only is MR. PEANUT® bringing the best holiday snacks to the party this year, but he’s also on a mission to give back during the holidays. Fans can join MR. PEANUT® by visiting plantersopenthemagic.com for a chance to win $1,000 for themselves and another $1,000 for a charity of their choice to help share some extra holiday magic this season.

“Here at the PLANTERS® brand, we pride ourselves on creating quality snacking products to be shared with others, especially during the holidays,” said Shannon Kelly Fike, brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. “We’re excited for fans to try the new Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews as they reacquaint themselves with the warm, inviting flavors of the winter months. We are also wishing snack-lovers luck as they ‘Open the Magic’ on this holiday season! Enter now for a chance to win a cash prize, not only yourself, but for others, as well. It’s a win-win!”

PLANTERS® Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews come in 5.5-ounce stand-up bags for $4.99 (MSRP) and are now available nationwide. Fans can find all PLANTERS® brand holiday products by using the store locator at Planters.com or by shopping online at Amazon.com.

To learn more about how to enter the PLANTERS® brand season of giving sweepstakes, visit plantersopenthemagic.com. Rules and regulations may apply.

For more information about PLANTERS®, MR. PEANUT®, and all the limited-edition flavor offerings, visit Planters.com.