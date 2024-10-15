SHAQ’S ALL STAR COMEDY JAM Returns In 2025 With Bill Bellamy, Cocoa Brown, Gary Owen, Michael Blackson!

In a historic collaboration, Shaquille O’Neal‘s legendary Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam returns to NBA All-Star weekend and is being brought to life by three Black-owned entertainment powerhouses: The Black Promoters Collective, Shaq’s Jersey Legends Productions, and Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s global entertainment company. This unique partnership, a testament to the power and influence of Black-owned businesses, sets the stage at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Hosted by the iconic Bill Bellamy, the event will feature a star-studded lineup of comedy heavyweights, including Gary Owen, DC Young Fly, Michael Blackson, Cocoa Brown, Oakland’s own Lewis Belt, and the legendary DJ Spinderella, who will be spinning live to keep the energy high throughout the night. This star-studded lineup promises a night of laughter and entertainment like no other.

Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster and blackpromoterscollective.com.

The Black Promoters Collective, Jersey Legends Productions, and Hartbeat share a history of furthering Black excellence in entertainment, making this event a landmark in showcasing the power of Black companies collaborating to deliver culturally relevant live experiences. As industry leaders, all companies are committed to amplifying Black voices and ensuring representation in all areas of entertainment.

Shaquille O’Neal states, “The Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam brand has established itself as a must-attend event for both All-Star weekend and Super Bowl weekend over the past 16 years. I’m excited to have The Black Promoters Collective and Hart Beat Entertainment joining me to carry on this tradition!”

“Combining forces with Jersey Legends Productions and Hartbeat makes for a powerful partnership to elevate Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam to new heights.” BPC President Shelby Joyner exclaims, “We aim to expand the brand’s reach by bringing it into Black Promoters Collective’s dynamic portfolio of festivals and live music events, creating fresh opportunities to showcase the comedy jam across multiple platforms and connect with even broader audiences.”

“The Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam franchise has been a cornerstone of the comedy scene since its inception, delivering numerous sold-out shows and giving a national platform to diverse up-and-coming comedians who are now considered to be legends,” said Hartbeat’s President Jeff Clanagan. “Hartbeat is beyond thrilled to continue and expand this iconic franchise alongside Shaq and Jersey Legends, and have Black Promoters Collective on board to bring this next rendition to life.”

Initially launched in 2009 as a collaboration between Shaquille and Hartbeat President Jeff Clanagan, Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam is known for being the national stage to comedy’s heaviest hitters and up-and-coming comedians. Delivering unforgettable, high-energy comedy shows nationwide, the event has become a go-to experience for comedy lovers. Audiences can expect a night full of raw, unfiltered laughs as these seasoned comedians light up the stage with their unique styles of humor.

Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam Host and performers include:

Bill Bellamy, a comedy legend and fan favorite, will host the night and ensure the crowd is entertained between sets. His quick wit and ability to connect with audiences have made him one of the most respected voices in stand-up and kept him in the spotlight for years.

Gary Owen‘s down-to-earth and relatable humor has made him a staple on the comedy circuit. With multiple comedy specials and film appearances under his belt, Gary’s sharp comedic timing and infectious energy are sure to leave the audience in stitches.

DC Young Fly joins the lineup with his signature brand of high-energy comedy. A breakout star of Wild’ N Out and co-host of the hit podcast 85 South, DC’s lively and unpredictable performances make him one of the most exciting comedians to watch today.

Michael Blackson, affectionately known as the “African King of Comedy,” brings his internationally renowned comedic flair to the stage. His larger-than-life personality and unforgettable punchlines have made him a fan favorite in films, television, and stand-up. Blackson’s set will surely deliver a fresh and hilarious perspective that will have the audience laughing out loud.

With her bold and unapologetic style, Cocoa Brown is set to bring her “grown and evolved” humor to the All Star Comedy Jam stage. Known for her work on Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club and 9-1-1, Cocoa’s comedy seamlessly blends real-life experiences with sharp observations, making her an undeniable crowd-pleaser.