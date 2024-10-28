GHOST Announces Dates For 2025 World Tour

GHOST announced its biggest world tour to date beginning with 55+ shows across the U.S., Europe, the UK, and Mexico next year. The GRAMMY-award winning Swedish theatrical rock icons will traverse the globe from the tour’s April 15 opening night at the AO Arena in Manchester UK, headlining scores of the world’s most notable arenas—including the band’s first ever show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on July 22. Further dates will be announced as they are confirmed.

The 2025 world tour will be GHOST’s first outing since its RE-IMPERATOUR 2023 wrapped up its North American run with two sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles—performances that were immortalized in the band’s record-breaking debut feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW — now available for pre-order on DVD, to stream at VEEPS, and to purchase or rent via iTunes or Amazon — and its chart-topping soundtrack album. News of the tour first broke via a new installment of GHOST’s long running Chapters webisode series, which picks up immediately following the events at the conclusion of RITE HERE RITE NOW. Watch the new chapter HERE.

U.S. TICKETS: Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10 am local time. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12 pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 1 at 10 am local time at ghost-official.com.

Citi is the official card of the 2025 GHOST World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for US markets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time until Thursday, October 31 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

EUROPE/UK TICKETS: Tickets for the EU/UK dates will be available starting with a Mastercard presale in select markets (details below) beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time. An artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29 at 12pm local time in all markets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, October 31 at 10am in Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Belgium and at Friday, November 1 at 10am local time in the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway at ghost-official.com.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Italy, France, Netherlands and Denmark. Mastercard Presales start from Tuesday 29th October at 10 am local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to tickets are available in the UK from Friday 1st November 10 am local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

MEXICO TICKETS: Tickets for Mexico will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 29 at 12 pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, November 4 at 11 am local time.

GHOST WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

Tue Apr 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Wed Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat Apr 19 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue Apr 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed Apr 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

Thu Apr 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sat Apr 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

Sun Apr 27 – Toulouse, FR – Ze?nith Toulouse Me?tropole

Tue Apr 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Wed Apr 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

Sat May 3 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

Sun May 4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes